Centennial principal moving on in July

CHAMPAIGN — Seven-year Centennial High School Principal Greg Johnson will leave Unit 4 for a district level administrative position near Chicago in July.

Johnson, who has been principal at Centennial since 2010, was hired as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Oak Park and River Forest High School district. Johnson will replace a longtime administrator, who is retiring.

OPRFHS Superintendent Joylynn Pruitt-Adams cited Johnson's experience working in a racially diverse school and his background in curriculum as factors that put him above other candidates.

Johnson applied for the job in mid-December after talking about the transition with his wife and two sons.

The new position will move the Johnsons to the suburbs, which is where he and his wife are originally from. Johnson's grandmother even graduated from Oak Park High School in 1937.

"The location has some sentimental value for us, and it made the choice to apply feel right," he said Tuesday.

He's looking forward to getting back to being involved in the teaching and learning aspects of education, which is what interests him most about the profession.

"As a principal, you're responsible for the whole school, which has been exciting and challenging, and I'm really happy I've done this, but this new job allows me to return back to my roots a little bit and focus on the curriculum-writing process," he said. "Also, it's a place I'll feel familiar, as a high school-only district. I've worked in high schools my whole life."

Before becoming Centennial's principal, Johnson worked as an administrator and English teacher at Urbana High School.

He says he's excited to work at the district administrative level — he's currently pursuing a doctorate in educational policy, organization and leadership at the University of Illinois — but will miss the day-to-day interaction with high school students.

"The kids at Centennial are so much fun. I enjoy interacting with them every single day," he said.