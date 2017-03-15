Champaign council gives initial OK for developers for corridor, plaza

CHAMPAIGN — The city council gave unanimous initial approval Tuesday to work with two developers to improve the North Neil Street corridor and create a civic plaza at the parking lot at Neil and Washington Streets.

Chicago-based Ross Barney Architects was selected for the civic plaza and Champaign's Ratio Architects was picked to tackle the corridor.

Jeff Marino, a senior city planner working on the corridor, said Ratio was appealing since it has done other similar-sized projects in states including Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

Lacey Rains Lowe, the senior city planner working on the civic plaza, said she was impressed when interviewing Ross Barney.

"They were really thoughtful on their outreach activities," Lowe said. "Not asking people to come to you but taking opportunities to them. They also have age diversity, and we're trying to achieve that with the plaza."

Lowe and Marino said the contracts with each company should come back to the council for final approval in late April or early May. After that, each project will conduct processes for creating construction plans with input and feedback from the community and stakeholders.

There will also be early planning on ways to raise funds for each project through efforts such as naming rights, individual and private donations, grants and public funds. Champaign Rotary Club President Craig Rost voiced his organization's support Tuesday by saying "we'll help raise a significant amount of funding for the (civic) plaza."

Several council members said they're excited about redeveloping the Neil Street corridor since it guides travelers from Interstate 74 into downtown Champaign.

"The initial impression (of Champaign) is really important, and it's important for (corridor-area) residents to know we think their area should be beautified," said Mayor Deb Feinen.

Council member Clarissa Nickerson Fourman initially voted "no" on the plaza last year and said she changed her mind.

"I've since talked with downtown business owners, and they told me about what the plaza could bring," Fourman said. "I'm really excited to see what the plaza will bring."