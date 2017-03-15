Champaign man charged with gas station holdup

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Ricky D. Butler

CHAMPAIGN — A 54-year-old Champaign man was charged Wednesday with armed robbery for allegedly holding up a gas station in that city last month.

Assistant State's Attorney Travis Ellis told a judge that a tip to Crime Stoppers led police on Tuesday to Ricky D. Butler, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Valley Road, for the Feb. 23 armed robbery of the Circle K, 1301 S. Neil St.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on that Thursday, a man entered the station holding a tire iron and a blanket and demanded money from the female clerk. After she handed over about $70 from one register, the robber demanded more cash from a second register and got about $30 more, Ellis said.

On Monday, a surveillance photo of the alleged robber appeared in the newspaper and on television. Ellis said Butler's girlfriend and a relative of his recognized him and identified him for police.

The prosecutor also told Judge Brett Olmstead that Champaign police recovered the tire iron they believe was used in the holdup.

Court records show that Butler has prior convictions for home invasion and burglary in Champaign County, both of which resulted in prison sentences.

Armed robbery is a Class X felony for which the penalties range from six to 30 years in prison.

Olmstead set his bond at $75,000, appointed the public defender's office to represent him and told him to be back in court April 4.