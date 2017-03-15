Champaign teen gets 4 years probation for having stolen gun

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Justin Dunbar, 19, of Champaign, sentenced Wednesday, March 15, 2017, to four years of probation after pleading guilty in January to possession of a stolen weapon.

URBANA — Saying it was a "very close call," a Champaign County judge sentenced a teen who had a stolen, loaded gun in a car to four years of probation instead of the prison sentence urged by a prosecutor.

Justin Dunbar, 19, whose last known address was in the 800 block of South Hollycrest Drive, Champaign, pleaded guilty in January to possession of a stolen Ruger 9 mm.

He admitted that on July 8, he had the gun in a car that was stopped by Mahomet police for going 75 mph on a section of U.S. 150 in the village where the speed limit is 45 mph. When police stopped the car, it smelled of cannabis.

Dunbar was one of three young men and two loaded guns found in the vehicle.

"I view gun offenses very dimly here," said Judge Heidi Ladd. "It would be very easy to throw you in prison."

The state's attorney's office presented evidence from a Champaign police officer linking Dunbar to car burglaries in that city in August and September. In one of those, a credit card was stolen and used. A Champaign County sheriff's investigator also testified about a Sept. 27 residential burglary on Paddock Drive in Savoy to which Dunbar was linked.

Both those criminal cases against him were dismissed in exchange for his plea to the stolen-gun charge.

Assistant State's Attorney Jilmala Rogers reviewed that aggravating evidence for the judge, citing Dunbar's lack of education, his prior juvenile convictions for possession of a credit card and possession of controlled substance, and his continued use of alcohol and cannabis in arriving at her recommendation for a five-year prison term.

Dunbar's attorney, Dan Jackson, urged the judge to consider Dunbar's "significant rehabilitative potential." He said in the last several months, Dunbar has not gotten into any criminal trouble, has become engaged to the mother of his 1-year-old son for whom he's providing support, and has gotten a full-time job.

Dunbar told the judge he was sorry and that he was motivated to finish his high school education, continue working and rid himself of friends who did not care about him.

Ladd gave Dunbar her standard lecture on the toll that young men engaged in gun violence are taking on this community and warned him that if he did not turn himself around, he'd be looking at a prison sentence greater than five years.

"You have to live it — not for me, but for yourself," she said.