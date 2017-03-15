The Health Reporter Is In: March 15, 2017

Submit questions for our Health Reporter by clicking here

Q: What is “palliative care” and it mostly advised for people who are dying?

A: Palliative care is a type of supportive care given to patients with a serious illnesses, such as cancer, heart failure or advanced renal failure.

Hospice care is for patients who are dying. Patients recommended for palliative care are ill, but they’re not at death’s door.

According to the Center to Advance Palliative Care, this kind of care “does not concentrate on death but on compassionate care for the living.”

“It works along with the primary course of treatment for the disease. Along with the care for physical needs, it also includes support for spiritual, emotional and mental health, of both the patient and his family. It makes a difference in the life of the patient and his family by converting the terrible experience into a gentle and dignified one,” the organization said.

Here’s how Dr. Michael Aref, a palliative specialist at Carle, defines it: “We’re the big bubble that deals with quality of life for people with disease.”

To better understand the difference between palliative and hospice care, Aref said, people with serious diseases don’t necessarily die of those diseases. They sometimes die of other things, and “the argument could be made that everything is eventually terminal,” he said.

Palliative care, which is ideally started soon after a disease is diagnosed, is comfort care with or without curative treatment, he said. Hospice care takes over “when there’s no more we can do,” he said.

What palliative care focuses on is relieving symptoms of the disease, and that includes the physical, social, psychological and spiritual issues connected to the symptoms, according to Aref.

For example, certain treatments can help relieve a physical symptom, he said. People also sometimes need help for worries and fears that come with their disease and such issues as a crisis of faith when someone is thinking along the lines, why did God give me cancer, he said.

As palliative care team members meet with patients, Aref said, they talk about the bigger picture and, “how can we make that better, so you can deal with your illness.”

That team includes physicians, advance practice providers, a chaplain and social worker. They meet with patients in the hospital, in a clinic setting and, in some cases, in their homes.

According to the American Cancer Society, palliative care is an important part of cancer treatment that benefits patients.

Studies have shown patients who had hospital-based palliative care visits spent less time in intensive care units and were less likely to be readmitted to the hospital, according to the cancer society.

Palliative care also helped reduced the severity of symptoms and improved quality of life for patients with chronic illnesses.

Palliative care may also even increase survival. A 2010 New England Journal of Medicine lung cancer study cited by Aref and the cancer society found patients who were given early palliative care along with cancer treatment lived nearly 3 months longer than those who got cancer treatment alone. That was despite the fact that fewer patients in the early palliative care group (vs. the standard care group) received aggressive end-of-life care.