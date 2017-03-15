LIVE! Trustees meeting

Our Michael Kiser and Julie Wurth are at today's UI Board of Trustees meeting at the Illini Union. The latest:

12:30 p.m.

Trustees have approved all agenda items, including interim Provost John Wilkin, mid-year raises for more than 12,000 UI employees and a 24 percent increase in student insurance rates at the Urbana campus.

Killeen also just clarified that the $170 million of financial aid reserved for in-state students under the proposed "Triple I" financial aid program isn't really new money, but what the UI already gives to students from Illinois. The money, part of $200 million in financial aid provided by the UI, comes from a variety of sources, including state, federal and philanthropic donations.

The university woud commit at least $170 million each year as part of its proposed five-year funding compact from the state, which would guarantee the UI inflation-based increases in state funding, he said. And the UI would reserve 85 percent of any growth in financial aid resources for Illinois students, a mix of merit- and need-based aid.

If the compact isn't approved, or state funding declines, however, financial aid may also go down because of financial pressure on the university, he said.

11:45 a.m.

Faculty senators are outlining interdisciplinary research efforts on campus, including a biology-art collaboration to develop digital photography techniques combining multiple images to create a "pin-sharp image."

Earlier, Chancellor Robert Jones reiterated his deterimination to end the "Unofficial St. Patrick's Day" drinking holiday, which resulted in the death of a UI junior last month.

He said the entire community owes the student's family "a promise to work tirelessly to put an end to this senseless ritual that adds little to the educational experience we are here to provide to our students."

Police do "an excellent job," he said, but they can't be everywhere at once.

11:15 a.m.

The UI's new "Triple I" financial aid program will provide $170 million a year to keep Illinois high school seniors in the state for college, President Tim Killeen said today.

Killeen announced details of the new financial aid program, called "Invest in Illinoisians," which he had outlined on Thursday.

It will be added as an amendment to the UI's proposed five-year funding compact with the state, the "Investment, Performance and Accountability Commitment," which would provide predictable funding in exchange for the UI meeting certain benchmarks. Killeen is scheduled to testify on behalf of that legislation later this afternoon in Springfield.

If that agreement is approved, the financial aid piece would provide $850 million to students over its five-year term, "a funding level unprecedented in our 150-year history," he said.

And if financial aid from donations and other sources continues to grow, the UI would also commit 85 percent of that growth to in-state students during the five-year period of the state agreement.

The UI admits more than 70 percent of Illinois residents who apply to its three campuses, Killeen said. More than 80 percent of the UI system's students are from Illinois, including 90 percent at the Chicago campus and 73 percent in Urbana.

But Killeen said the UI loses many students because of cost, with most students who choose out-of-state colleges over Illinois citing financial reasons as factors.

"The outflow is growing," he said, noting that illinois is now second only to New Jersey in terms of the net loss of high school seniors to out of state colleges. That number rose from 29 percent in 2002 to 45 percent in 2015.

"The outmigration is costing Illinois talent, earning power and a host of other benefits," Killeen said.

10:50 a.m.

President Killeen is reviewing the UI's progress on its strategic goals, including partnerships with private industry and countries such as Mexico, stimulating economic development.

"The impact the U of I has is just astonishing," Killeen said, citing companies founded by UI alumni, including YouTube, Oracle and others.

10:40 a.m.

A dozen students interrupted President Tim Killeen's presentation chanting, "Stop the cuts, fund black futures." They unfurled a banner, stood around the board table and shouted, "Admit more black students. Retain more black students."

The students handed out cards entitled #Project 1000, describing it as a black student-led campaign to increase the recruitment and retention of black students at the Urbana campus and fix the UI's "failed attempts" to enroll an equitable number of them.

It said the percentage of black tudents in Illinois public schools is 17.3 percent, but at the UI it was 5.16 percent in fall 2016.

It calls for more representation. financial aid and academic support for black students,

10:10 a.m.

The board is now in session, opening with a stirring performance of the state song from music Prof. Ricardo Herrera.

Board Chairman Tim Koritz apologized for the lengthy closed session, saying, "Never a dull moment."

9:45 a.m.

The board's closed session is running a bit long this morning, as the public meeting was scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Among those meeting with the board in that closed session was Athletic Director Josh Whitman, who was there by 8 a.m.

In his remarks opening the meeting UI President Tim Killeen is expected to announce more details of a new financial aid program targeted at Illinois residents. Read our story here.

It will be part of a proposed compact with the state providing the UI with stable funding in exchange for meeting certain benchmarks, including on financial aid.

Also on the agenda: a number of administrative appointments, construction items and a health insurance rate increase for Urbana students.

