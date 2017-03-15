Police seek suspects in Danville shooting

DANVILLE — Police are searching for suspects in a shooting incident that injured a 25-year-old Danville man.

Officers responded at 1:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Martin Street and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his torso. He told police that after he was robbed and shot at a residence in the 900 block of Martin Street, he ran off and was helped by people in the area, who called 911.

The victim described his attackers as two men wearing dark hoodies and armed with handguns. The victim was taken to the hospital and was being treated for his wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.