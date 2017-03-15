Teacher of the Week: Alyssa Mayer

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Alyssa Mayer teaches Monday at Booker T. Washington STEM Academy in Champaign. Image

On Wednesdays, we'll spotlight a difference-making area educator. To nominate a teacher, tweet to education reporter @Nicole_Lafond with the hashtag "#TeacherOfTheWeek."

This week, Meet ALYSSA MAYER, a fifth-grade teacher at Booker T. Washington STEM Academy, who also teaches sixth-grade English language arts and math and fifth-grade science. She's a teacher that's constantly learning. She loves to try new teaching techniques in her classroom and learns about new, research-based teaching ideas by reading books, blogs and Twitter.

What makes your school unique? I teach at Booker T. Washington STEM Academy, and we've written lots of engaging units that bring science, technology, engineering and math to life for students.

What do your students like most about you? I think my students appreciate that I try to make lessons and activities engaging and relevant to them.

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention? I call "Oh, class" in a silly voice and they respond "Oh, yes" in the same tone.

Three items you have on your desk? I don't have a real desk. I do have a corner in which I keep my supplies, and there I have a dragon-head stapler, lots of binder clips, and two pen cups shaped like dragons. I really like dragons!

Teaching supply you can't live without? I can't decide between binder clips and the new Frixion erasable pens.

Funniest question a student has ever asked you? An oldie but goodie: "Don't teachers live at school?" which was asked by a first grader when he trick-or-treated at my house.

One of my favorite teachers growing up was ... my calculus teacher in high school, who refused to use a textbook and did all sorts of crazy things like making us race around the school building carrying the huge, heavy fire extinguisher.

Favorite hobby? I love to read, especially urban fantasy.

Tell me about a lesson plan you're most proud of. I'm proud of the Mission Five unit, in which students design an imaginary space ship to support them on a multi-year mission and discover connections between earth's systems. It's based on an a lesson series called Spaceship Earth and has been adapted to meet the Next Generation Science Standards and be appropriate for fifth graders.

Subject/topic you enjoy teaching the most? I love teaching math!

What's the best part of your job? What's the most difficult part? The best part of my job is getting to see the excitement and satisfaction in students' faces when they understand and are engaged in a lesson. The worst part is definitely grading student work!

Social media you use most often? I'm on Facebook and Twitter, but I mostly lurk.

What's your classroom pet peeve? I find it really frustrating when I've gone out of my way to prepare what I think is an interesting lesson and I have a few students who won't even try it.

If you could visit any country in the world, where would you go? This doesn't really answer the question, but I'd love to go into space! On Earth, I would like to go to New Zealand; I've heard it's beautiful.

Latest you've stayed at school working? I've definitely been at school after 10 p.m. and I'm not a night owl!

What does your morning routine look like? I make the bed, shower, dress, meditate, make breakfast for my son and me, and leave by 7:10 a.m.

Where did you go to college and why did you decided to get into education? I went to the University of Washington in Seattle the first time around. When I was a junior there, I couldn't decide what to do with the BA in math I was soon to receive. At the time, I attended a wonderful Kung Fu class; the instructor noticed that I had enjoyed teaching other students and recommended that I check out teaching. Until that time I had never considered becoming a teacher.

What's the best day of the week? I like Sundays.

My favorite song is ... "On Top of the World" by Imagine Dragons.

If I weren't a teacher, I would be ... I really can't imagine doing anything else! Maybe a curriculum writer?

I'm always texting ... my friend Angi.

If I could get free tickets to a concert, it would be to see ... P!nk.

My favorite local restaurant is ... the new Kohinoor Indian Restaurant in Champaign.

One item on my bucket list is ... going ziplining in a jungle or rainforest.