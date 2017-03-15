Turnout for latest UI student election under 15 percent

CHAMPAIGN — Less than 15 percent of University of Illinois students voted in last week's election, including for the referendum to divest from companies linked to human-rights violations.

Of the 44,542 undergraduate, graduate and professional students enrolled this spring, 6,389 voted on the divestment referendum, with 2.762 for and 3,627 against, according to unofficial results from the Campus Student Election Commission.

More students voted on this referendum than on the other three referenda, which were for student transportation, Krannert Center and newspaper fees.

— 5,850 voted on the $62-per-semester student transportation fee, with 4,971 for and 879 against.

— 5,701 voted on the $17.28-per-semester Krannert Center fee, with 5,008 for and 693 against.

— 5,568 voted on the $2-per-semester Collegiate Readership newspaper fee, with 4,532 for and 1,036 against.