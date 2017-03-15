Vermilion board votes to rename courthouse after Garman

DANVILLE — The Vermilion County board voted Tuesday night to rename the Vermilion County Courthouse after Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita B. Garman.

"What she has achieved is unprecedented in the community," said board member Deanna Witzel, one of several on the board and two community members — Realtor Bob Randall and retired state Rep. Bill Black — who spoke in favor of the resolution to christen the building as the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse.

The original proposal was to name it the Rita B. Garman Justice Center, but last month, the county board property committee decided to retain "Vermilion County" in the title.

A community member who wished to remain anonymous suggested that idea to county board Chairman Mike Marron, who took it to the board for consideration.

Garman, who recently served a three-year term as chief justice of the state supreme court and was only the second woman to hold that position, started her law career in Vermilion County, where she also began her judicial career at the courthouse that is now named for her.

The county board also approved the appointment of Darren Duncan, a Republican member of the board in District 1, to the countywide-elected office of treasurer, effective April 1. He will replace longtime Republican Treasurer Sue Stine, who is retiring March 31.

Duncan, a farmer from Rossville, announced at Tuesday's meeting that he will be resigning from his county board seat to take over the office. He was elected to the board in November after being appointed in early 2015 to fill a vacancy created when Gary Weinard of Hoopeston resigned.

A political-science major from Western Illinois University and seventh-generation farmer, Duncan said he will pull back from the family farm to devote himself full-time to the treasurer's office. He said the business side of farming is what always appealed to him the most, and that, coupled with his enjoyment of serving others, is why he believes that the treasurer's office is a good fit for him.

Duncan said he looks forward to building on the success Stine has had. He called her a great treasurer and said that he looks forward to continuing technological improvements in that office and the county as a whole, referencing the county board creating a standing committee on technology.

"It's such an important part of government, but it hasn't been a high priority," he said.