Headed to prison - 15 years later

Photo by: Provided Aretha Baughman

URBANA — Almost 15 years after being sentenced in absentia to prison for a drug conviction, an Urbana woman is headed to the pokey.

Aretha L. Baughman, 44, of the 300 block of South Dodson Drive, was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a Champaign County probation officer, who was assisting sheriff's deputies, learned she had an outstanding Champaign County warrant from 2002.

Jeremy Jessup was doing probation compliance checks in the area and decided to back up the deputy who had been called to Baughman's home for a report of an alleged domestic dispute.

Jessup said while the deputy was dealing with two other people in the house, he checked to see if Baughman had outstanding warrants and learned that she was wanted in both Adams and Champaign counties.

The local warrant carried no bond, a signal to the veteran probation officer that she had likely failed to appear for a sentencing hearing.

He was right, he learned later.

On Oct. 22, 2002, Judge Tom Difanis resentenced Baughman, then 30, to six years in prison.

A prosecutor had promised Baughman that if she showed up for her resentencing for possessing cocaine in Urbana in December 2000, he would seek no more than three years in prison.

Her original more serious charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled subtance had been dismissed as part of a negotiated plea that originally netted her probation. She later admitted violating that probation, and was released on recognizance while awaiting resentencing.

When she didn't come to court that October day, the promise evaporated, Difanis resentenced her to the maximum, and issued a warrant for her arrest.

On Wednesday, Baughman gave Jessup identification with a Mississippi address. He believed she had been back in the area about a year.

"She was completely 100 percent cooperative. There were no issues," said Jessup, who said he wasn't sure if Baughman knew of her prison sentence or not.

In 2003, Champaign County Crime Stoppers featured Baughman, who also went by the name Pettigrew, as one of their most wanted criminals and listed her street name as "Pokey."

She's expected to be transferred to prison within a week.