Just 1 Question: Learning Latin at Countryside School
Beware the Ides of March.
That was the theme Wednesday at Champaign's Countryside School, where the seventh- and eighth-graders in Whitney McComas' Latin class spent the anniversary of Julius Caesar's assassination trying to solve a murder mystery.
McComas played the Ghost of Caesar. Head of School Stephanie Harman went as Cleopatra (who ended up being one of the four murderers). And teachers building-wide participated in the dinner theater-esque mystery, dressing up in costumes and handing out clues, which were all written in Latin or Caesar cipher encryption code.
The goal: to help students firm up their Latin, while having a little fun in the classic toga and leaf-crown attire. Nicole Lafond tagged along Wednesday and asked participants: What's something new you learned about the Latin language?
JAKE COX
seventh-grader
"Since Latin is kind of a dead language, it's fun to do things that maybe would have happened back then instead of doing grammar and that kind of thing in class."
HOLDEN SIENA
eighth-grader
"I learned some new vocabulary and some new history. I loved going around the school on a scavenger hunt; we never usually get to do something like that."
WHITNEY McCOMAS
Latin teacher
"My intention was to get the students using Latin in a different way than we usually do and getting them to use concepts we've talked about, like question words and some different pronouns the eighth-graders have been studying. I just wanted to make it a little more interactive and fun than the usual day-to-day. This is the first of this kind I've done before."
MADDOX DEMPSEY
seventh-grader
"We learned multiple new words. It was really fun because you learn a lot about people, so you're not just learning language, you're learning about how the Romans lived. We learned different cases — instead of saying 'You kill,' we learned 'I kill,' so it was really interesting."
ZOE EICHORN
eighth-grader
"I learned more about the people involved with Caesar and the history. I'm personally a more hands-on learning person, so getting to see and do things helps my brain remember what's going on."
RICH MORTEN
social-studies teacher
"What's really exciting about watching kids interact in this activity is they're excited about learning Latin. That's the biggest thing. That seems to me a pretty difficult thing to do with this subject, and Whitney does a fantastic job with it.
"She's always having the kids get up and go around and communicate and learn in a lot of different ways. They were able to have fun while learning."
WILLIAM DING
seventh-grader
"This definitely helped my vocabulary and my understanding of Latin. It was really interactive, and I had a lot of fun doing it. I really liked how we had to walk around the school and find and answer different clues."
COLETTE TICHENOR
eighth-grader
"Especially because we had to look some things up, I learned more words in context better than just working with made-up sentences like we do in class for practice. Doing it like this lets us apply the Latin we know into real life, and we enjoyed it a lot more."
