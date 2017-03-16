Tate: What is Walker's next move?
Josh Whitman’s dismissal of John Groce, an appropriate move based on the Illini basketball record, was not made without risk.
First of all, it’s unusual for a coach to be fired in the midst of a highly successful recruiting surge. Those glorious prospects now hang in the balance.
Missouri’s hiring of Cuonzo Martin, which was clearly in the works before Cal’s loss to Bakersfield Tuesday night, now compounds the UI dilemma. That’s because Martin and Illini interim coach Jamall Walker have personal backgrounds in the suddenly vibrant St. Louis area and, with Walker’s future at Illinois uncertain, you can be sure Martin will offer Walker a position (and a salary) that he hopes Walker can’t refuse.
In case you hadn’t heard, Walker is the Illini contact whose influence is crucial with five-star recruit Jeremiah Tilmon of East St. Louis and likely Mr. Basketball Mark Smith. Walker is in the Metro East area today making contact with the UI prospects there. Whitman has stated that he’ll recommend Walker to the next coach but that’s about as far as the AD can go.
So, in these precarious days waiting for the NCAA tournament to unfold, we hold our breath. No coach can win without players. For the record, Mike Krzyzewski once had seasons of 9-17, 10-17 and 11-17.
I hope he is more honorable than Tracy Webster, current Martin assistant.
IIRC, Webster was supposed to be recruiting a player for UI, and actually told him that he might be moving to Kentucky, and would he go there if he moved. Player ended up at Kentucky, with Webster.
Hope this turns out better.
PONDERING OR PUZZLING?
So grateful to be informed a coach can't win without players.
Who knew?
For the record, I don't care about Coach K's record! What does three Coach K seasons with 17 losses, have to do with anything Illini? What was the point?
What is precarious about the NCAA tourney for Illinois? Did LT mean precarious days waiting for the NIT to unfold?
Precarious waiting for a Misouri offer to Walker? Wondering if Missouri's offer will be glorious?
Maybe LT can ask Walker who those fans are that he thinks want Illinois to lose. I mean any who aren't from Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, etc.
The ones Mr. Interim Coach mentioned in the post-game.
