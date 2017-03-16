Tate: What is Walker's next move?

Josh Whitman’s dismissal of John Groce, an appropriate move based on the Illini basketball record, was not made without risk.

First of all, it’s unusual for a coach to be fired in the midst of a highly successful recruiting surge. Those glorious prospects now hang in the balance.

Missouri’s hiring of Cuonzo Martin, which was clearly in the works before Cal’s loss to Bakersfield Tuesday night, now compounds the UI dilemma. That’s because Martin and Illini interim coach Jamall Walker have personal backgrounds in the suddenly vibrant St. Louis area and, with Walker’s future at Illinois uncertain, you can be sure Martin will offer Walker a position (and a salary) that he hopes Walker can’t refuse.

In case you hadn’t heard, Walker is the Illini contact whose influence is crucial with five-star recruit Jeremiah Tilmon of East St. Louis and likely Mr. Basketball Mark Smith. Walker is in the Metro East area today making contact with the UI prospects there. Whitman has stated that he’ll recommend Walker to the next coach but that’s about as far as the AD can go.

So, in these precarious days waiting for the NCAA tournament to unfold, we hold our breath. No coach can win without players. For the record, Mike Krzyzewski once had seasons of 9-17, 10-17 and 11-17.