On YWCA award-winner's menu: Helping others

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Kelly Jo Lamb, co-owner of Piato Cafe, has been chosen to receive the YWCA Leadership Award in business.

URBANA — When Kelly Jo Lamb spotted kids' gloves and hats at a big-box store for 50 cents each, she bought 80 of them.

She's got them stashed away for children who are going to need them next winter, and at such a low price she'll probably go buy some more.

Also a provider of a monthly meal for Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and backpacks and school supplies for hundreds of kids at Urbana's Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, the 42-year-old Lamb is a longtime community giver who's now glad she changed career tracks.

She'd originally gone to college to become a social worker and ended up a business owner.

"I'm more in a position to help this way," she said.

The co-owner of Piato Cafe, Lamb will be honored tonight with the leader award for business at the YWCA's Women's Achievement Celebration.

The 11-year-old cafe at Lincoln Square is part of a family of food businesses Lamb operates with her husband, Francisco Andreas, the Guatemala native she met in her early days of operating Piato Cafe. He'd come in regularly to order a piece of quiche and coffee and to flirt with her, she said.

They got married on a Sunday and had to turn down five catering jobs for that day, Lamb recalled.

'I'm just cooking'

She and Andreas are the parents of an 8-year-old son, and Piato has expanded to include a catering business, a seasonal food truck and a subscription meal delivery service called Organic Food Nanny.

A woman accustomed to putting in 50- to 80-hour work weeks, Lamb is a Bement native who's been working hard since her teenage years.

In her teens, she baby-sat after school and full-time during the summers. She went to Parkland College for an associate's degree in social work, then went to the University of Illinois for a year, working nights during her school years at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.

After that, she worked a series of jobs in cooking and baking, at Elliott's Meat, Sweet Indulgence Bakery, Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house, City of New Orleans Restaurant and the Urbana Country Club, at one time juggling three food jobs. Her parents had divorced when she was 15, and her mother, a multiple transplant patient, needed the financial help, she said.

Lamb later went to culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in Orlando, Fla., but don't call her a chef. She doesn't think of herself that way.

"I'm just doing my thing," she said. "I'm just cooking."

What that means to her is doing "good food." And food with nice presentation, too, she said. That's also important.

The course of becoming a business owner didn't start smoothly for Lamb. She had a business partner for her first six months who she said left owing her money. She dug in, didn't pay herself for a year-and-a-half and slept on a friend's couch.

"I paid my student loan and that was it," she said.

'A selfless person'

Future plans for the business include a relocation.

Lamb said Piato will leave Lincoln Square after its lease is up next year. She bought a property on the 800 block of East Main Street in 2015, and said it will become the new home for the catering kitchen. She hopes to buy another lot to make it a permanent spot for the food truck.

"There's so much more that we're planning to do," she said, seated at a table at the cafe. "We just can't do it here."

While she works long hours, Lamb said she loves the people contact of the job and knowing Piato is where her customers have chosen to come eat.

"The restaurant business is either in your blood or it's not, and apparently it's in my blood," she said.

She's not rich — and doesn't want to be — but giving to others is important to her, the business and her family, Lamb said.

Instead of gifts for himself, her son asked for shoes for relatives in Guatemala for his last year's birthday and donations of cat and dog food for the Champaign County Humane Society for this year's birthday, she said. For several years, Piato ran regular $5 buffets as fundraisers for charities.

And she chose Martin Luther King Jr. school for the backpack project because it has so many students in need of the help. By making arrangements with Wal-Mart and Walgreens, a backpack full of school supplies for each child costs just $10, she said.

Lamb's longtime friends describe her as a tireless worker and someone always willing to help.

Mark Pettyjohn of Chicago, who's known Lamb since their teen years, remembers her driving her mother back and forth to medical treatments in Chicago.

"She's an awesome person," he said.

Another longtime friend, Rusti Straub of Mahomet, recalled Lamb starting the school backpack program on her own.

"She's just a selfless person that will do about anything for anyone, and she's always looking out for other people," she said.