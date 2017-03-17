6-year sentence for Champaign robber

URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and forgery in two different cases has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Jordan D. Smith, 20, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, had pleaded guilty a month ago to the April 10, 2016, holdup of a man in Champaign.

A 22-year-old man was walking west in the 400 block of East Clark Street about 10:30 p.m. when Smith approached, opened his jacket and displayed what appeared to be a handgun, then took the man's cell phone.

University of Illinois student patrol officers helped track down the robber, later identified as Smith.

Smith also pleaded guilty to forgery in a separate case for possessing fake $100 bills.

Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson said a search of Smith's apartment by Champaign police on Feb. 17, 2016, turned up several counterfeit bills and a loaded handgun in a closet.

Larson presented evidence that on Smith's cellphone were pictures of him with the gun and the fake cash.

Despite Larson's recommendation for a 20-year prison term, Judge Roger Webber sentenced Smith to four years on the aggravated robbery conviction and two on the forgery, which must be served one after the other because he was out on bond for the forgery at the time of the robbery.

Smith had no previous criminal convictions.