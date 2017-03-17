Campustown kicking yields another prison sentence

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Jeffrey J. Alexander-Jordan

URBANA — Another of nine young men involved in an attack on a man outside a party in Campustown last fall has been sentenced to prison.

Citing the anger management problems that Jeffrey Alexander-Jordan has, Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend the 20-year-old for the Department of Corrections' Impact Incarceration program.

Webber explained to Alexander-Jordan onFriday that he was sentencing him to five years in prison for the Sept. 25 aggravated battery of Edwin McCraney,

The judge further explained that it's up to DOC officials to decide if he gets in to the four-month military-like program. Webber also made clear to Alexander-Jordan that if he is admitted and fails, he'll likely serve a longer prison term.

Alexander-Jordan pleaded guilty in early February to aggravated battery.

McCraney, 22, of Champaign was kicked to unconsciousness by a group of men in a parking lot in the 300 block of East Green Street about 12:35 a.m. that Sunday.

Alexander-Jordan, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Bloomington Road, Champaign, was identified as one of the participants within about a week of the attack, which ultimately precipitated a shooting that resulted in another man's death and the wounding of three others.

Robbie Patton, a friend of McCraney, is charged with murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for allegedly shooting those men, who were all innocent bystanders.

Champaign police Detective Chad Shipley testified Friday that when Alexander-Jordan was arrested Oct. 27 in Peoria, he had a loaded .25-caliber gun on him. He admitted he had fled to Peoria after learning that police had a warrant for his arrest for the aggravated battery of McCraney.

"He admitted it was him on the video and that he stomped Edwin McCraney twice," Shipley said.

Shipley said Alexander-Jordan also told Peoria police that the gun he had was one he received in trade for another that he had stolen in a Champaign house burglary.

Alexander-Jordan also admitted to police that he was the person who broke into another home on West Eureka Street on Aug. 29. Shipley said he was identified from a photo surveillance system that resident had.

Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson sought the five-year sentence for Alexander-Jordan and objected to the boot camp recommendation. He noted that Alexander-Jordan claimed to be a member of a gang in Champaign that's been affiliated with many local shootings.

Public Defender Janie-Miller Jones sought probation or a minimal prison term and boot camp for Alexander-Jordan.

Miller-Jones acknowledged her client's prior juvenile adjudications but noted that he cooperated with police and that he has a "serious" drug and alcohol problem, which was likely at play the morning of the attack.

Alexander-Jordan told the judge he was remorseful and responsible for actions and that he planned to change.

"At the time I wasn't in a right state of mind. I was in the streets not listening to anybody," he said.

Only one of the nine alleged kickers has not been arrested. Police continue to look for Korrion Taylor, 20.

Six of the men have been sentenced to prison while two others are awaiting the resolution of criminal cases.