Champaign J.C. Penney survives cuts
J.C. Penney has announced which stores it is closing to improve profitability, but Champaign is not among the 138 stores slated to close.
The department store chain revealed the full list of closures on Friday, and the Penney store at Market Place Mall will remain open.
J.C. Penney announced earlier this year that it would be closing stores. There are seven locations in Illinois that are on the list, including the stores in Bloomington at Eastland Mall and in Effingham at Village Square Mall.
About 5,000 employees nationwide will be impacted by the closures. Most affected stores are expected to begin the liquidation process on April 17th, with most of the stores shutting down in June.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.