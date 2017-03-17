Champaign J.C. Penney survives cuts

J.C. Penney has announced which stores it is closing to improve profitability, but Champaign is not among the 138 stores slated to close.



The department store chain revealed the full list of closures on Friday, and the Penney store at Market Place Mall will remain open.



J.C. Penney announced earlier this year that it would be closing stores. There are seven locations in Illinois that are on the list, including the stores in Bloomington at Eastland Mall and in Effingham at Village Square Mall.



About 5,000 employees nationwide will be impacted by the closures. Most affected stores are expected to begin the liquidation process on April 17th, with most of the stores shutting down in June.