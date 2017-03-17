Colorado man's guilty plea for 10 pounds of pot brings probation

URBANA — A Colorado man who had several pounds of cannabis in a Champaign motel room more than three years ago has been sentenced to four years of probation.

Ryan Sample, 29, of Littleton pleaded guilty Friday to possession with intent to deliver between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 1 felony.

Judge Heidi Ladd accepted the negotiated plea agreement that also included a month in jail for Sample, with credit for time already served, fines and costs in excess of $16,600, and an order that he get a substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

He was also ordered to forfeit cash seized from him to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.

Sample was a passenger in a car stopped by a sheriff's deputy on County Club Road in Urbana on Dec. 22, 2013. Deputies smelled cannabis and searched the car, finding about 4 ounces of suspected cannabis and $3,960.

Locating a key for a Champaign motel room in the car, they obtained a search warrant for that room. There they found about 10 pounds of cannabis packaged in vacumm-sealed bags.

Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan said Sample had been at large from about December 2013, when he failed to appear at a pretrial hearing, until late February, when he was returned to Illinois from Colorado.

Co-defendant Michael Bentley, 29, of Bement pleaded guilty in June 2014 to possession with intent to deliver between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis. He has already successfully completed his two years of first-offender probation.

Sullivan said he could find no prior convictions for Sample.