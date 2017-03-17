Guilty plea in burglary adds 6 years to sentence

URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted taking part in a house break-in just a week after being sentenced to prison for a weapons offense will have to serve six more years in prison.

Dancel Thatch, 32, who listed an address in the 800 block of MacArthur Drive, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Heidi Ladd to the Jan. 11 residential burglary of a home in the 1100 block of West Green Street in Champaign.

A Champaign police report said a neighbor saw two men who didn't live at the house loading items in the back of a car. The neighbor called police and took pictures of the burglars and their vehicle.

As police arrived, the vehicle took off but was later located by police after running a couple of stop signs and hitting a pickup truck on Prospect Avenue. Thatch was the driver.

Another man, Michael Grayson, 42, of Champaign, has also been charged with the residential burglary of the Green Street home. He's due back in court April 11. Police found several items taken in the Green Street break-in in his car, a report said.

Thatch will have to serve the sentence for residential burglary after the 11-year sentence that Ladd gave him on Jan. 4 for unlawful possession of weapon by a felon. He had failed to appear for sentencing on the felony, which stemmed from him having a loaded handgun in his shorts outside a gas station on East Washington Street in Urbana on April 2, 2016.

In addition to the weapons conviction, court records show Thatch has prior convictions for theft, burglary, battery and criminal trespass as an adult and a juvenile adjudication for burglary.