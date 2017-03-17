A hairy day at Danville's North Ridge Middle School

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette North Ridge Middle School guidance counselor Tyler Ferber reacts as a chunk of his hair is taken off by Great Clips stylist Lisa Clodfelter on Thursday at the school in Danville. Image

Image

DANVILLE — In the nearly two years that Ryan Warren has taught at North Ridge Middle School in Danville, students and staff have never seen him without a beard.

"It's kind of been his identity," fellow teacher Kathy Delzell said of Warren's facial hair, worn short around his jawline and longer on his chin.

But early afternoon on Thursday, the seventh-grade social-studies teacher was sporting a new, clean-shaven look.

"It feels weird, but it's for a good cause," said Warren, who had his beard shaved to raise money and awareness for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Warren was one of 15 staff members who volunteered to lose their hair in solidarity with cancer patients, who lose their hair during treatment, if students and staff raised $1,000 during the fundraiser, sponsored by the Builder's Club. By Thursday morning, they had raised $1,500.

"I never doubted it," said Delzell, the club sponsor, who was hoping to raise a little more at parent-teacher conferences later that night. "Almost everyone has been affected by cancer. And I can't say enough about this staff. They always come through and support our projects."

This is the fifth year the club, a Kiwanis International organization, has held the drive. In past years, it raised about $300.

This year, the club was challenged to raise $1,000 by Phil Weber, a seventh-grade English teacher, who lost his infant son, David, to cancer in 2008.

"I felt that with as many kids as we have in the building, we could do more," said Weber, who got students on board by sharing his son's story.

David was about 6 months old when he was diagnosed with rhabdoid sarcoma of the liver.

"It's so rare that he was one of fewer than 50 people in the world to have it" at that time, said Weber, then a teacher at Kenwood Elementary in Champaign.

David underwent chemotherapy, but the cancer spread. He died two weeks before his first birthday.

Weber said he and his wife spent a lot of time at St. Louis Children's Hospital, where David was being treated. During that time, they met many other children who had lost their hair during chemo.

"When the doors to the community room opened up, everyone would look up, and you could just see them thinking, 'Is this person going to laugh at me?'" Weber recalled. "Once they realized who you were and you weren't going to judge them, they went back to being kids again. You could see on their face that they'd been laughed at or ostracized.

"I thought shaving our heads is a way to show solidarity while also giving students a strong motivation to donate to the cause," continued Weber, who was involved in similar cancer fundraisers at Kenwood and Dr. Howard Elementary in Champaign.

Weber was thrilled when his colleagues at North Ridge, where he has taught for two years, stepped up to have their head shaved — or in Warren's case, his beard.

Teacher David Carlson was the first to take a "barber" chair for a shaving, which took place on the cafetorium stage before a cheering crowd of seventh- and eighth-graders during three lunch periods. Great Clips manager Brooke Grider and stylist Lisa Clodfelter did the honors.

"I've actually been bald before," said Carlson, who was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or in the soft tissue around the bones, almost six years ago. He has been cancer free since having surgery to remove a tumor on the bottom of his foot and undergoing chemotherapy.

The crowd roared when hall monitor Glen Rowell, who spent six years growing his hair for dreadlocks, took a seat. He only let Grider snip a few inches off of four dreads.

When Clodfelter began giving Weber one of the closer shaves, his students squealed and lined up to take pictures on their cellphone. One student even live-streamed it to Facebook.

In the other chair, Lindsay Porter — the only female — allowed Grider to put her long, brown hair into pigtails and snip them off.

"This puts me over six feet of hair," the P.E. and health teacher said, referring to the total amount she has had cut and donated to Wigs for Kids, which provides free wigs to young cancer patients.

Porter made her first donation when she worked with Weber at Dr. Howard, and the school raised $5,000 for cancer.

"When he told me he wanted to do this here, I said, 'You know what I'm going to do,'" she said. "It touches my heart. My grandfather had it, and my cousin just won the battle."

Other volunteers included: teachers Chris Camp- bell-Stanley, Clint Cunningham, Matt Milligan, Nick Brines, Troy Stimac, Joe Dicken and Brian Klett; guidance counselors Tyler Ferber and Justin Thorlton; head custodian Matt Lewis; and former Dean Scott Vogel, who now works at the high school.

Dicken said he volunteered because his sister is a cancer survivor, his aunt is currently battling it and his mother-in-law passed away from the disease.

"And I wanted to support (Weber) and be an example to the kids," he said. "This is just a small sacrifice."