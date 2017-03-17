Savoy man who had nitrous oxide gets probation

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Zhengda Lin, 24, of Savoy, sentenced Friday, March 17, 2017, to two years probation and six months of electronic home detention and fined $2,500 after pleading guilty to a single misdemeanor count of possession of nitrous oxide.

URBANA — A Savoy man who admitted he possessed nitrous oxide at his apartment about a year ago has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Zhengda Lin, 25, will also have to serve six months of electronic home detention and pay a $2,500 fine.

Appearing before Judge Tom Difanis on Friday, Lin pleaded guilty, with the help of a Mandarin translator, to a single misdemeanor count of possession of nitrous oxide.

Lin admitted that on March 16, 2016, he had the substance, also referred to as laughing gas, for the purpose of inhaling it to get high.

A more serious felony charge of manufacture or delivery of nitrous oxide was dismissed in return for his plea.

Lin came to the attention of authorities when packages containing the nitrous oxide cartridges and five pressure cookers were delivered to the main apartment office complex for Sterling Court.

Managers contacted deputies. Sheriff's investigators eventually learned that Lin had ordered the pressure cookers to cook rice for a restaurant where he was employed. He admitted he used the nitrous oxide to become intoxicated.

Lin had no previous convictions.