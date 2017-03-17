Tom's #Mailbag, March 17, 2017

Questions for Tom? Click here

The 'bag is going on vacation (back on March 31) but first we had to take on a dozen and a half questions from readers.

This week's menu was heavy on pizza places and transportation-related questions.

But we also cleared up some misconceptions about the University of Illinois' enrollment growth, the future of the Orpheum Children's Museum and conflict of interest laws. Also: MCORE, water main construction, Kickapoo Landing, and how the mild winter has meant costs savings for highway and street crews.

Finally, Happy St. Patrick's Day.

New Lincoln Square business

“Tom, what is going into the space in Lincoln Square were the piano bar and several other businesses have been?”

It will be the Spark Museum and Play Café.

Spark’s mission “is to foster and celebrate the innovator within, with the understanding that all children can make a difference,” said organizers Sonya Darter and Megan Gillette.

“Spark is the first and only establishment in the region that combines active play, education, entertainment and organic food options for children and families in Champaign County. Consider it a destination for play dates, a respite for parents, a place to engage with children and family, or all of the above with special events,” said a news release. “Researchers have evidenced the importance of parental involvement in children’s development and learning.”

Spark’s primary focus is children’s education, play, and healthy cafe options, they said.

“Equally as important, Spark will fill an important social need for parents and caregivers. Adults will enjoy free Wi-Fi, magazines, relaxing, socializing with friends, meeting new friends, and café fare. Parental enjoyment is one of the founding principles.”



UI's enrollment (non)boom

"Is the University of Illinois really enrolling 6,300 more students on this campus? And with campus already very dangerous how do they think that can work safety wise if there are no crossing guards or better traffic control? Has The News-Gazette looked at this pedestrian/bike safety issue at class change times?"

Relax, there will not be 6,300 more bodies on the Urbana campus, said UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler.

"Our plan is to expand online — mostly in graduate and professional programs," she said.

"I have heard that developers are speculating on new apartments, etc. based on the expansion, so it would be great for you to help clarify this point."

Likewise, she said, there have been rumors that the new Carle Illinois College of Medicine, scheduled to accept its first students in the fall of 2018, would bring in hundreds more people.

Nope.

Its first class will be 32 students. It will add eight to 16 students per year, to a maximum of 64, reported The News-Gazette's Julie Wurth.

As for safety — as an aside, do adult students really need crossing guards? — Kaler said, "Even without a large increase in the number of people on campus, we always review and refine our pedestrian safety efforts."

Orpheum Children's Museum

"Is it true the the Orpheum Children's Museum is closing? Will anything be done with the building? If they are closing, will there be a new children's museum downtown?"

It is not closing, said Angela Urban, president of the museum board.

"The Orpheum Children's Science Museum has no plans to close. Any claims suggesting the museum is closing is false," she said. "However, this is an exciting time to get involved whether as a museum member, board participant or volunteer. We are planning the next leap to create a superb museum reflective of the community and a major destination for Central Illinois. We take heed to comments and suggestions sent to us by our members and the public, and we invite anyone to get involved or to send comments/suggestions to us at anytime: info@orpheumkids.com."

MCORE

"What is MCORE? The News-Gazette printed a picture of a road closed with only a caption that mentioned MCORE."

MCORE is the acronym for Multimodal Corridor Enhancement, a $44 million street and pedestrian improvement project now under way in the UI campus area of both Champaign and Urbana.

There have been several stories in The News-Gazette about it.

MCORE's goal is to improve access for all modes of transportation in the campus and nearby areas including Green Street, Armory Avenue, White Street, and Wright Street. MCORE is funded in part by a $15.7 million federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to the Champaign-Urbana MTD.

New water lines

"This has been bugging me for weeks so I don't know why it's taken so long to ask. What is the construction along North Lincoln Avenue (north of 74) and extending to the east along Oaks Road for? Large pipes/tile and smaller blue (plastic?) lines are being placed in the ground. It is reminiscent of a smaller scale version of pipes laid to connect Flint, Mich., directly to Lake Huron after the recent headlines about their lack of safe water. I'm not suggesting we have that issue and certainly hope we never do!"

Rest assured our Mahomet Aquifer water is much better than that in Flint.

But the pipeline project you've seen is somewhat related to the aquifer, said Steve Wegman, senior engineer in the local office of Illinois American Water Co.

It's a 24-inch diameter water main extension from the area around Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive across northern Champaign-Urbana — including under a runway at Frasca Field — to an existing main along Cunningham Avenue, he said.

"The reason we're doing it is that most of our water is out west. The aquifer is out to the west and is not under Urbana," Wegman said. "So we just need to move more water from west to east."

It improves capacity and will supply more water to the east side of Urbana, he said.

At the same time, Wegman said, the water company is piggybacking on the MCORE project and is replacing an old 6-inch water line along Green Street with a 12-inch line.

It will go from Champaign, through campus, along Green Street as the street surface is torn up and replaced for MCORE.

"What a pain it is to have Green Street torn up," he said, "so we figured we've got to go now. But when those 6-inch mains were put in the 1920s or so, there weren't any 20-story apartment buildings down there."

Teachers on school board

"Are teachers allows to be on the school board? I've wondered about that before, and the recent Parkland story brought this to mind. Champaign teachers have insisted to me that they can also be school board members. It seems like this is a conflict of interest to be deciding pay, budgets, employment matters, and supervising administrators as a board member while reporting to those administrators as an employee. Are spouses of teachers allowed to be on school board? That also seems like a scenario that is prohibited in many other employment situations — having an employee as a subordinate of a spouse."

In most cases, no.

We turned to James Russell, associate executive director of the Illinois Association of School Boards, who said he gets this question fairly frequently.

"As you may know, the qualifications for school board service are broad. This is to ensure that the broadest representation of citizens are able to serve," he said. "To qualify, a prospective candidate must be at least 18, a U.S. citizen, a resident of the district for at least one year preceding the election, and a registered voter. Some districts also limit candidacy by their own residency requirements (having to do with district versus at large seats, or limitations by the number of candidates from a specific geographic area)."

That's what Urbana does with it school board.

"There are also state and federal laws that prohibit school board service, including conviction of infamous crime, child sex offender registration, and simultaneous service with an incompatible office," he continued. "The latter involves offices that would create conflicts of interest or when the duties of one office would prevent the holder from performing their duties in the other office. These may include certain elective offices in judicial, executive or legislative branches (all judges and statewide officers). Others include school trustees, regional school board trustees, regional superintendents, Cook County school treasurers, and ISBE members. At various times, opinions have also been issued to include county zoning board members, township assessors, and village presidents."

It's important to note, he said, "that virtually nothing prevents a person from running for office. Whether they make the ballot or can hold the office often depends whether anyone challenges their candidacy, seating, or service.

"So, can a teacher serve as a school board member? School employees are prohibited from serving as school board members (in the same district) unless the amount of salary earned is less than $1,000. A teacher or superintendent from another district may serve, although the relationship between the two districts may be subject to compatibility challenges."

As for the second question, yes, spouses of school district employees may serve and are entitled to any qualifying benefits.

"For example," Russell said, "a board member may receive insurance coverage from the district if they are a dependent of a district employee or if they were married to a district employee before the board member was seated. This is not uncommon, although I can't cite any data to suggest how common it is."

Mild winter savings

"Whether winter makes a brief appearance again this late winter/early spring, do the area road crews have an idea how much the salt/overtime budgets that haven't been needed saved each department during this mild winter?"

It has been helpful, said officials.

"For the seven (7) counties that comprise District 5, the mild winter has been goodfor our budget," said Kensil Garnett of the Illinois Department of Transportation. "For our three-year average, we have spent approximately 50 percent less on snow removal activities. We have over 80 percent of salt on hand as a percentage of the capacity for District 5."

In Champaign County the mild winter will mean that less road salt will have to be purchased this year.

"We purchased the same amount of salt as usual, because we have to guarantee the purchase of a certain quantity in April of the year before the winter. Therefore, we will be able to purchase less salt for the 2017-2018 winter," said Champaign County Engineer Jeff Blue." As far as overtime goes we have only used about 15 percent of our allotted overtime for the 2017 budget year which began on January 1st."

Kris Koester of the Champaign Public Works Department said, "We budget money for snow and ice operations (overtime) as we require it with a baseline amount each year ($126,000 for FY 16/17); however, our snow operators will work snow operations during regular hours depending on the arrival of a snowstorm. Regarding this year, we had several freezing events that were actually more costly than an average snow event because they fell on weekends with several re-freezing events.

"In addition, funds set aside for snow and ice operations are also utilized for other weather emergencies (such as wind storms and flooding events). Any funds remaining are utilized for those events."

As far as salt purchases, Koester said Champaign has used "less salt than previous years at a cost of $54 per ton (as compared to $82 per ton last year, and $108 a ton the year before that). In a typical winter, approximately 3,400 tons of salt is used. This year, approximately, 2,800 tons have been used. Using the current cost per ton, this results in savings of approximately $34,000."

Overtime costs this year are approximately $130,000, he said.

"To put things in perspective, the harsh winter of 2013/14 had overtime costs that exceeded $400,000. That reflects a difference of $270,000; however, it's important to note that this difference' does not reflect savings but rather reflects funds that were not required," he said.

Urbana Public Works Director Bill Gray said the snow overtime budget is $25,000 under budget and the about $10,000 in salt costs have been saved.

"The winter snow season is not over quite yet, so the savings may be less," he cautioned.

New Kickapoo contract

"How does the contract for the new concessionaire at Kickapoo State Park compare to the previous one?"

This question actually required that I file a Freedom of Information Act request with the Department of Natural Resources and review about 80 pages of contract language, comparing two separate contracts.

That's a way of saying that I may have missed a provision or two in comparing the two deals.

The earlier contract was between the DNR and a group that included Tod Satterthwaite of Champaign, Robert Pearse of Tuscola, Bryce Amundsen of Urbana and G. Todd Alcorn of Danville.

The new contract is between DNR and Tom Monahan of Champaign. It is to run from Feb. 15, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2021.

The rental terms for the contract to operate a canoe livery, restaurant, boat rental and bait shop appear to be identical: 2 percent of gross receipts from all sources, less applicable taxes, plus 50 percent of receipts from electronic/video games.

One addition to the new contract: "With the exception that in year one of the lease the restaurant shall be open May 1 to October 1 of the concession season."

Another addition: The new contract refers to 25 inner tubes that the lessee shall provide for the canoe shuttle service.

An entirely new one-page section makes reference to subcontracting and says that the lessee must obtain prior written approval before any use of subcontractors. A subcontractor — Auntie Lee Inc. of Champaign — is listed as providing food and beverage services at the new business.

There are several other new provisions, including mention of an employment tax credit to lessees who hire qualified veterans and ex-offenders, that don't appear to be significant to this layman's eyes.

Street parking

"Since you have the ear of the traffic folks, perhaps you can inform us all on parking rules on city streets.

"When the curb is one with a 90-degree slope, I think everyone understands that you don't park at the top of the curb or in the grass, but rather in the 'gutter.' Where there seems to be some confusion is with the gently sloped curbs that almost merge into the grass (is there a word for those?). Some people seem to feel that they need to pull all the way up on to those curbs and often end up on the grass (yes, in front of my house, even friends).

"Is there a law/regulation for where to park on those types of curbs? I suppose, while you're at it, how about those places where this is no curb but rather just a grass and gravel aggregation."

Ordinances in both Urbana and Champaign prohibit parking the in the grassy area known as the "parkway."

Parkway is defined in the Champaign city ordinance as "that portion of the right-of-way between the curb line or the lateral lines of an improved roadway, alley, sidewalk or public walkway and the adjacent property line."

The city of Champaign website says that parking is not allowed on the parkway or on a sidewalk.

In Urbana the city's website said that parking is prohibited:

— in the parkway (the seeded area between the curb and the sidewalk.)

— over 12 inches from the curb

Thinking ahead

"Any idea why the large space was paved on Washington Street approaching Illinois 130 (in Urbana)? Seems very unnecessary waste of space, even bigger than what would be needed for a future turn lane."

The Illinois Department of Transportation required that the city of Urbana and Menards build this intersection assuming a full build-out of the property along High Cross Road and used the projected traffic volumes 20 years into the future.," Said Urbana Public Works Director Bill Gray. "Those volumes resulted in the intersection built. The project was 100 percent funded with Illinois Jobs Now State grant funds."

Trader Joe's

"I know you are sick and tired about questions regarding Trader Joe's, but this morning WILL played an ad for TJ's. Why are they doing this? Is it to deliberately torment us? Or is it perhaps a teaser of things to come."

TJ's doesn't respond to these questions. However, a local commercial real estate broker, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak for the company, emailed me last week that Trader Joe's said last year that it is not looking to expand into Champaign-Urbana.

But we're still awaiting word from a similar outfit that supposedly is interested in expanding here.

Blinking traffic lights

"All of the traffic lights on Prospect are all active past midnight except for lights on Kirby, which are blinking red. What is the process of getting some lights changed to where east/west is blinking red and north/south is blinking yellow in the early hours of the morning especially the ones on North Prospect."

Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester said: "The city does not flash signals yellow-red. In the past yellow-red flash resulted in some driver confusion and safety concerns so the practice was discontinued. With that in mind the only option for North Prospect would be an all-red flash, which would then require traffic on Prospect to stop at each signal. Given the number of traffic signals between Marketview Drive and Interstate Drive, we don't feel this area is a good candidate for all-red flash."

Koester said the city's Traffic & Lighting staff "have been evaluating the late night operation of North Prospect and are fine tuning traffic signal settings to help reduce the number of stops and the duration of stops during those late night and early morning hours."

Photo reproduction

"Where in Champaign can one get a negative printed? If no place in town what are the options for printing a negative?"

Brad LaPayne, 816 Dennison Drive, Champaign, can help you out. Call 356-8928.

Phone books

"Where can one pick up a current phone book in Champaign? It appears that the Dex office has moved or closed."

Call 877-243-8339 and you can have one sent to you. Delivery may take up to seven days.

Irked by sportsmanship

"There is a current tradition in basketball that drives me nuts. In all high school level and below basketball games, both girls and boys, when the players are introduced, they all run over to each referee and to the opposing teams coach (or assistant coach, if the head guy is too busy) for a fist bump or high five. When and where did this silly tradition come from? Back in the '70s, we certainly did nothing like this. I'm all for good sportsmanship, but this seems to be a bit of overkill. I was shocked when I was first exposed to it."

"To be honest, I'm not sure how long ago the fist bumps and high fives started. Maybe 3-4 years ago," said longtime Champaign Centennial basketball coach Tim Lavin.

New pizza place

"I went by the old Papa Del's location at the Village Crossing (Duncan/Windsor) a few days ago and learned that Pie's the Limit has taken their space. I do not know when they will open."

It probably will open around mid-May, said an employee (who did not want to give her name) with one of the two Pie's the Limit shops in Springfield.

The Champaign Building Safety Department issued a $500,000 building permit for the property on Tuesday. I peeked in the window and, yes, there is a lot of work to do before the business can open.

New pizza place II

"Is the new Slice Factory on Green Street in Campustown ever going to open? Do you know what is going into the old White Horse on John Street?"

Dominic DiDiana, owner of the seven-location Slice Factory chain, said today he hopes to have his store at 625 E. Green St., Champaign, open in about a month.

"It's going to be about four to five more weeks. Construction has been delayed," he said. "We were shooting for February. Unforeseen things come up. It's an old building but it's brand-new construction inside. When you're dealing with an older building and you start doing work you start seeing things you didn't see at first."

As for the old White Horse, we reported in November that it would be a Korean barbecue.

Courthouse engraving

"The word (or name) 'Richmond' is engraved in the stone over one of the County Courthouse's north-facing doors. Why?"

The name is there to honor Jack and Marjorie Richmond, noted community philanthropists who gave $440,000 toward the $1.5 million cost of restoring the county courthouse clock and bell tower to its original height.

As the project's largest donor, the Richmonds got to name the tower, said Bruce Hanon, who chaired he county board's clock and bell tower committee about 10 years ago.

The tower is named for Jack Richmond's parents, the late Arthur and Mildred Richmond.

Jack Richmond died in 2011, and during his lifetime also gave an estimated $6 million to the University of Illinois.