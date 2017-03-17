Trial of former Illini to play out on CBS

Photo by: Phil Carlson/The Quincy Herald-Whig/AP Former Illini football captain Curtis Lovelace looks at prosecutors during his murder retrial March 6 at the Sangamon County Courthouse in Springfield. Lovelace, a former Adams County assistant state's attorney, was acquitted of murder last week in the 2006 death of his first wife. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury.

CBS’ “48 Hours” will devote its 9 p.m. Saturday broadcast to an examination of the murder case filed against former University of Illinois football team captain Curt Lovelace.

Lovelace was tried twice on charges that he suffocated his wife, Cory.

Last week, a Sangamon County jury deliberated for about two hours before returning a not guilty verdict. Earlier, an Adams County jury split 6-6 on the murder charge, resulting in a mistrial.

Circuit Judge Bob Hardwick presided over both trials. He allowed cameras into the courtroom at the second trial, so CBS will have plenty of video to use in its broadcast. The program also will include an interview with Lovelace and the Quincy Police detective who led the re-investigation of Cory Lovelace’s death that resulted in criminal charges being filed against her husband.

Mrs. Lovelace was found dead in bed on Feb. 14, 2006.

Dr. Jessica Bowman, the pathologist who performed the autopsy, was unable to determine a cause of death. Other pathologists who reviewed Bowman’s work reached conflicting conclusions.

Pathologists called by the prosecution said she was suffocated. Pathologists called by the defense said she died of natural causes caused by complications from alcoholism and bulimia.

Two of the Lovelace children said they saw their mother before they went to school on the morning her body was found.

That conflicted with prosecutors’ claims that Lovelace suffocated her the night before and that she had been dead for about 10 hours when her body was found.

Lovelace, a graduate of both the UI and its College of Law, is a former assistant state’s attorney and Quincy school board member. He was practicing law in Quincy and teaching at Quincy College when he was arrested in 2014 and charged with his wife’s murder.

