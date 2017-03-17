Trump's revised travel ban still affects 300 UI staff, students

URBANA — The Trump administration's revised travel ban eased some immigration restrictions but would still affect about 280 students and 20 faculty or staff across the University of Illinois who are from the six targeted countries, officials say.

Separately, several hundred potential UI faculty recruits from overseas could be affected by the temporary suspension of an immigration program that expedites visas for professors, visiting scholars and researchers from outside the U.S.

That's according to numbers supplied by the UI to Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, who wrote an amicus brief for a lawsuit that challenged the administration's revised executive order on immigration and other federal actions. The News-Gazette requested the figures from the UI.

A federal judge on Wednesday put the revised travel ban on hold, issuing an injunction blocking the Trump administration from temporarily barring nationals of six Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — from entering the U.S. Federal courts had also blocked his first ban. Trump has vowed to appeal the latest ruling.

The state of Hawaii had challenged the revised ban, citing the effect it would have on the University of Hawaii. The judge agreed that it could damage the personal and professional lives of students and faculty from those countries, prevent the university from collecting tuition from those students, and damage the "collaborative exchange of ideas among people of different religions and national backgrounds" and therefore the school's reputation.

The original ban ran into trouble when legal permanent residents, so-called "green card holders," were detained at airports trying to re-enter the United States.

The new order states explicitly that it does not apply to permanent residents, and Iraq was dropped from the list of blocked countries after Iraqis who had helped U.S. troops in military actions there were also detained.

But UI President Tim Killeen said the university has faculty, postdoctoral researchers and students with legal visas coming from those six countries who are concerned about their ability to enter or re-enter the country if they leave.

Many student visas have to be extended every year, or even every semester, and those extensions have been suspended for 90 days.

"It's not a trivial matter for us," he told UI trustees on Tuesday.

Visas for some UI graduate students are about to expire, UI Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis said.

"Also, students from these six countries are concerned about what they will do this summer when the semester ends in May since they cannot go home for fear that they will not be permitted to return to finish their studies. The cumulative effect of this uncertainty negatively impacts the University's ability to effectively and fully carry out its teaching and research missions," the UI said in a statement provided to Madigan.

145 impacted here

Board Chairman Timothy Koritz, a physician who earned a Ph.D. in England, said he had to get his visa renewed every year when he was there.

"I understand their situation," he said.

The 280 UI students and employees affected by the revised travel ban include 145 at the Urbana campus, all but 11 of them students, said campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler.

For next fall, the Urbana campus has admitted 12 students from the affected countries — 10 graduate students and two undergraduates from Iran, and one graduate students from Syria.

The larger issue right now, however, is the H1B visa program, said UI Chancellor Robert Jones.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has temporarily suspended the "premium processing" of H1B visas for foreign workers in specialty occupations, including university professors and researchers.

"It's caused a lot of unhappiness on campus," said Martin McFarlane, director of International Student and Scholar Services.

This is peak faculty hiring season, and the university is being told that it may take seven or eight months to get visas for scholars hired from abroad, long after the semester starts in August, Kaler said. The change was intended to address a backlog of regular visa requests in that category, which ordinarily require four months but now take twice that long.

The UI has used the premium processing program every year, which typically takes about 15 days, Kaler said.

"When we're recruiting postdocs or faculty from abroad, we don't really have the luxury to wait a year. They're typically in high demand. We're concerned that we might lose some of that talent," he said.

The UI processed about 380 H1B visas for faculty, staff and postdoctoral researchers across its three campuses in 2016, and about 140 to date in 2017, according to spokesman Tom Hardy. That includes 151 from the Urbana campus in 2016 and 33 in 2017s, he said.

Currently, there are 475 faculty, staff and postdocs working on visas across the UI system.

'Nearly as bad'

Lindsay Anderson, executive director of governmental relations, said the UI is working with other higher education institutions and professional associations to communicate concerns about the H1B visas and the travel ban, visiting Capitol Hill just last week. The UI is also working with congressional offices to help individuals stranded overseas or otherwise affected.

One UI graduate student, Shayan Bordbar, was stuck in Iran when the first travel ban was announced because he had returned home to get married in December and his visa extension wasn't quite finished.

The fiance of another graduate student, Erfan Mohammadi, was prevented from returning to the University of Akron in January. She was able to go back to Akron two weeks ago after the initial travel ban was suspended, he said Thursday.

But Mohammadi said other restrictions remain for Iranian citizens, "no matter if they are a scientist, a film director wanting to get their Oscars or an athlete having an international contest can't enter the U.S.

"The process for Iranian citizens was already very hard before this ban," he said, "and any other replica putting more restriction on the visa process makes the ordinary people avoid visiting the U.S. no matter what their intention is. I believe there will be many international opportunities taken away from U.S. with this ban as well."

Sergei Maslov, a UI physics and bioengineering professor who was one of hundreds of faculty who signed a letter protesting the first travel ban, says the revised one is no better.

"As far as I am concerned, it is nearly as bad as the first one," said Maslov, a Russian immigrant. "I am happy it was immediately blocked by judges."

Maslov doesn't have students from the targeted countries "but I have great respect for scientists no matter which country they are citizens of. Iran in particular historically had produced a large number of world-class scientists," he said, citing in particular MIT physics Professor Mehran Kardar, whom he knows personally.