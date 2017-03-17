Urbana mayoral candidates lay out their priorities

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Urbana mayoral candidates Diane Marlin, a Democrat, left, and Rex Bradfield, a Republican, share a laugh during their first debate Thursday at the City Building in Urbana. Audio

URBANA — Mayoral candidates Diane Marlin, a Democrat, and Rex Bradfield, a Republican, faced off Thursday in their first debate, with two weeks to go until the April 4 election.

The candidates hold similar views in some instances: Both want to hire a city administrator, and both favor increasing the size of the police force to what it deems adequate.

In fact, in his closing statement, Bradfield said some of Marlin's platforms are ones he argued for in his two previous mayoral runs. He noted those attempts and his lack of experience in local government.

"I (first) ran because I was very concerned about the direction Urbana was going in, and it changed dramatically in 2007, when the city administrator was fired," Bradfield said. "This (candidacy) is not about me; this is about people like me who really like Urbana and what it's offered us over the years. Now they're, like myself, in retirement, and you're scared at my age of either losing your health or being taxed out of your home."

Bradfield said his top priorities include business development and the tax base, with social issues taking more of a backseat.

According to Marlin, her candidacy focuses on economic development, public safety and encouraging increased connections and understanding between residents of different neighborhoods.

"We get siloed into our neighborhoods," she said.

To achieve economic development, Marlin said she will meet with current and former city stakeholders to ask what their specific needs are.

Bradfield said the city can attract major companies by developing ad hoc committees with representatives from the city, university and state, as well as developers, designers, contractors, bankers and investors.

Among the other issues discussed:

The Carle lawsuit

Urbana is awaiting the result of a state Supreme Court case against Carle Hospital over its status as a property-tax exempt charity care provider.

Bradfield called the lawsuit a "huge mistake" and a bad look for a city to be suing one of its largest employers.

"Who is going to replace the charity Carle does if you take their tax money?" he said.

Marlin said she supports the suit because it addresses fairness to taxpayers and could lead to law changes.

"I expect the Illinois Hospital Association to be rewriting language for tax exemptions," Marlin said. "The focus should be on replacing a badly written law on the books now."

Proposed Landmark Hotel redevelopment

Developers came before the city council this week to pitch turning Lincoln Square's Landmark Hotel into a Hilton Tapestry boutique hotel. Their proposal has the city pitching in $9.5 million in bonds issued post-construction.

Bradfield called it a waste of money and said he would like to develop Lincoln Square in a different direction that has nothing to do with the hotel. Marlin said she supports development at the hotel's location but has several questions about the proposal.

"Council is still waiting to get the numbers," Marlin said. "If the numbers don't work, then we can't do this project."