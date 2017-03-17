Urbana's new St. Patrick's Day parade short but sweet

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Heel to Toe sales manager Van Boyd displays his green shoelaces and green beer-mug glasses at Sipyard in Urbana. Boyd will serve as grand marshal of a one-block St. Patrick’s Day parade stepping off at this evening from Sipyard.

URBANA — After all these years, Van Boyd never figured he'd be called on to be the grand marshal in a parade.

The 62-year-old sales manager at Heel to Toe will get the chance today at Urbana's St. Patrick's Day Parade, and despite the limited experience, he's ready.

"Oh my gosh, I've been preparing for a year," he said. "I've been walking, exercising, you name it."

His excitement is understood, but Boyd might have overdone it.

In conjunction with Rewind 92.5 and Heel to Toe, the Urbana Business Association is coining a new event it's billing as the World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade. It'll start at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Race streets downtown and end at the intersection of Main and Broadway.

Total distance covered: one block.

"The amount of training that goes into a 10-minute parade is more than you might imagine," Boyd said.

This event is the brainchild of 92.5 DJ Doug Jean and promotions director Ryan Leskis to fill a void in the area during the actual St. Patrick's Day holiday that falls on March 17, as opposed to the student boozefest known as Unofficial St. Patrick's Day, celebrated near the University of Illinois campus.

"We were trying to think of an angle we could go with and kind of give Urbana an event they can call their own, because no one really does anything for St. Patrick's Day around here," Jean said. "Through some conversations, we landed on this, and what we've got is a one-block parade."

Despite the short route, organizers are encouraging folks to come out and watch, just as they would on Memorial Day or the Fourth of July. A pop-up party will begin at 5 p.m. at Sipyard, which will lead right into the parade.

Among those expected to take part: members of the Marching Illini; Urbana Public Works, with a truck; and the C-U Mass Transit District, which will send its mini-bus. The Urbana Fire Department, which participates in about a half-dozen parades per year, will also have a presence.

"It's unique. I know they're looking to do something to focus on St. Paddy's Day in a positive light, so we kind of jumped on board with it," said Urbana Fire engineer Steve Doggett. "We'll have at least one truck with a person on it. It'll be off-duty volunteer work with one of our reserve apparatuses."

The expectation is that up to about a dozen folks will take part in the parade itself — including Corny, the Urbana Sweet Corn Festival's mascot, and some of his friends.

"We'll have some people from the station dressed up as various sundry vegetables," Jean said. "It should be an interesting collection and a fun time. I think Unofficial has kind of scared some people away from doing anything for this holiday. You can still go out and have a good time on St. Patrick's Day and not be ridiculous, so that's what we're going to do."

As far as the grand marshal goes, his contributions to the whole thing will be improvised.

"Hopefully, they'll have a nice convertible for me to ride in and I'll have some bright green on to match my New Balance sneakers with a nice light green shirt," Boyd said. "I'm not sure what kind of St. Patrick's Day candy they have to throw at all the children and the spectators."