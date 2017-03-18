Area history, March 18, 2017
Today is Saturday, March 18, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1917, the twin cities were to honor returning soldiers at the old University of Illinois Armory at Springfield and Burrill avenues. Members of Battery F, Troop B and Company M would be permitted to sit with relatives in any part of the room they desire.
In 1967, Springfield's Big 12 champions made believers of Champaign, whipping the Maroons for the third time this season, 64-61. Dave Robisch, whose transfer from Cincinnati vaulted Springfield into the state's basketball spotlight a year ago, scored 25 points. For Champaign, the 6-5 pair, Clyde Turner and Bob Scofield, scored 16 and 14.
In 2002, for the second time in two years, the Fighting Illini were in the NCAA Sweet 16. They advanced to the Midwest Regional with a 72-60 win over Creighton. Next up: No. 1 seed Kansas at the Kohl Center Friday night in Madison, Wis.
