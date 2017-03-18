Champaign man wanted for drugs, shooting pleads guilty to dealing pot

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Juvan Mays, 35, of Champaign, sentenced Friday, March 17, 2017, to two years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver about 200 grams of cannabis.

URBANA — A Champaign man will likely have to serve only a few more weeks behind bars after pleading guilty Friday to possessing cannabis at a house in Champaign where police found guns and drugs last year.

Juvon Mays, 35, was sentenced to two years in prison for possession with intent to deliver about 200 grams of cannabis. With credit for 305 days already served, he won't have much longer to serve.

Mays, who listed an address in the 500 block of East Beardsley Avenue, was one of five men arrested on May 17, at a house in the 600 block of West Beardsley that police had been watching because they suspected he was there.

Mays was wanted for another case — which was ultimately dismissed as part of his negotiated plea — in which he was alleged to have shot a man on March 30 at the Mattis North Apartments, 2000 N. Mattis Ave., C.

As police watched the Beardsley house that May morning, five men came out and police converged. The men took off running, allegedly pitching guns and a bag of heroin in the path of flight. Inside the house, police found a small amount of heroin and the cannabis to which Mays pleaded guilty.

Mays was tried by a jury in November that convicted him of possession with intent to deliver heroin and cannabis but acquitted him of being an armed habitual criminal.

After the verdict, Mays alleged that his court-appointed attorney, Diana Lenik of Urbana, was ineffective. Ladd agreed and appointed Urbana attorney Evan Bruno to represent Mays on that issue.

A month ago, Ladd ruled that Lenik had erred by asking Mays a question on the witness stand about his drug usage that the judge found influenced the jury against Mays.

Rather than retry the case, Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark and Bruno arrived at the deal that included the plea to the cannabis, dismissal of the heroin charge, and the dismissal of the other shooting case.

It's not the first time for Mays that one of his criminal cases has gone in his favor as it made its way through the criminal justice system.

In 2009, he was convicted of the Dec. 20, 2008, murder of Corinthian Spinks inside his Rantoul apartment, and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

An appeals court later overturned his conviction, finding that the attorney who represented him was ineffective. On retrial in October 2015, a jury acquitted Mays. He was free between then and his arrest in May 2016.

Court records show Mays has convictions for possession of a controlled substance, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.