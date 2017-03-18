Henson: 'I'm thrilled'

On Saturday, legendary Illini coach Lou Henson weighed in on Brad Underwood’s hiring. The two got their head coaching start at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas.

“I’m thrilled to hear that Brad Underwood will be taking over the Illini program!

“Several great coaches have started their college coaching careers at Hardin-Simmons University and he is no exception.

“Seriously, he’s one of the first coaches I thought of when the vacancy occurred.

“I’ve known of Brad for many years and when possible have watched his teams play. He has assisted outstanding head coaches such as Frank Martin, Bob Huggins and Jim Kerwin.

“I watched Oklahoma State play almost every TV game this season since I have a personal interest in the Cowboys as they were my childhood idols. Brad designs offenses which best complement his personnel.

"In my opinion he’s one of the best defensive coaches in the country. He certainly is widely respected throughout the college coaching ranks!”