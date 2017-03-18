A Life Remembered: Urbana's first black elected official a local civil-rights icon

URBANA — When Shirese Hursey and her brother Paul Jr. were kids, they'd often be tasked with walking around the neighborhood passing out brochures on behalf of their father, Paul Hursey Sr.

"It was always 'Pass these brochures out because your dad is running for alderman. Pass these out because your dad is running for mayor,'" Shirese recalled. "You don't appreciate those kinds of things and their importance until you get older."

For what it's worth, their efforts worked, as Paul Hursey Sr. became the first black elected official in Urbana.

Mr. Hursey, who was elected alderman of Urbana's 3rd ward in 1964, died this week. He was 86.

Mr. Hursey was one of the key civil-rights figures in Champaign County during the 1960s and beyond. In addition to ascending to his post as an alderman, he was active in fighting for equal housing rights for black residents of Urbana as well as working with Clarence Shelley on Project 500, which brought more than 500 poor and disadvantaged freshmen to the University of Illinois campus in the late 1960s, tripling the number of black students at the UI.

He was also one of the Ellis Drive Six, a group of pioneers who were instrumental in the desegregation of Urbana schools.

"A young man was doing his dissertation on the education in Urbana and that's how we got together working on desegregating the schools — because our kids were being left behind," said Carlos Donaldson, a friend of Mr. Hursey's for more than 50 years and a fellow member of the Ellis Drive Six. "Paul was so instrumental. It was fantastic and I was glad to be a part of something like that."

Mr. Hursey was born and raised in Urbana, graduating in 1948 from Urbana High, where he was a standout in football, basketball and track and field. He majored in history at the UI and left in 1951 to join the Army, where he was a lieutenant, training soldiers in chemical warfare.

Mr. Hursey worked at the UI as a mail carrier and retired from the university as a deputy personnel director. At the UI, he and Donaldson worked together.

"He went into management before I did and I was with the union and we'd argue on different sides of the table in the room and then we'd come out and we were still friends. People couldn't understand our relationship," Donaldson said. "I'd tell them: We grew up together, our children played together, we were friends first. That's what people don't realize nowadays — they can't separate friendship from politics or business."

Mr. Hursey had a life away from business and politics, too, participating as a longtime member of the DUC Hookers, a group of black golfers from Danville, Urbana and Champaign. Mr. Hursey served as the group's secretary/treasurer for many years and as one of the older members of the organization, had the respect of all the members.

"When Paul spoke, everybody listened. He had that much influence," said longtime friend and DUC Hookers member Bo Hemphill.

The group would go on a handful of golf trips throughout the year, barnstorming through Illinois and even traveling around the country, including an annual getaway to Biloxi, Miss., every February.

"He was more than just a golfer to me — he was like a big brother because various things happened in my personal life and he used to give me some good instruction on how to deal with those situations," Hemphill said. "I had the greatest amount of respect for Paul."

Tiger Woods, he wasn't. But Mr. Hursey's competitive fire burned as hot as anyone else's in the group. And one of his great frustrations was his inability to win the DUC Hookers' annual club championship.

"On the golf course, he was always very serious about his game," said former Hookers president Pat Ransom. "He was always fun to be with and any anger he would display — never over the top — was always frustration directed at his inability to hit the shot he wanted to hit when he wanted to. It was never against his playing partners. You'd always like to play with him."

As he aged, Mr. Hursey had some health issues that ultimately resulted in both his legs being amputated. He got around in recent years in a wheelchair and his golfing days were done.

"It was hard to see him go through that. It was just difficult to see someone you respect and admire suffer like that," Ransom said. "He remained a charitable member. He continued to pay his dues, even though he wasn't playing. He attended all the meetings and took positions on the various issues like he always did."

Speaking out for what he believed in, whether with his golfing group or in the community, was something Mr. Hursey was always known to do. He'll be remembered for being at the forefront of Civil Rights in Champaign County.

"He's one of a small list of African-American men who people would name as being outstanding in working toward the betterment of the community, whether that's educations, Douglass Park and all manner of things," Ransom said. "Younger men who grew up under him respected him."

For 35 years, Mr. Hursey was married to Shirley Hursey, also a member of the Ellis Drive Six and a civil rights pioneer in her own regard. Mr. Hursey was married to Martha Hursey for the last 25 years.

Professionally, Shirese Hursey will remember the many people her dad helped get jobs, taking calls at 3 a.m. to bail someone out of jail, his service to the UI and having his name etched into the cornerstone of the Urbana city building as he was a sitting alderman when it was dedicated.

Personally, she'll remember the fun times he provided she and Paul Jr. growing up.

"Old Spice cologne and him listening to WDWS in the morning, whistling and shaving his face," she said. "When he would come home from work, he'd ride us on his feet, walking around the house. That was always a fun thing for us."

Most of all, Mr. Hursey was a hero.

"For me, it's nice to have somebody else's role model be your father," Shirese said. "A lot of people looked at my father as a role model and I began to appreciate it more the older I got."