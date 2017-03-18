Mahomet Taffie's closes

MAHOMET -- Sandy Jones arrived early Saturday, to meet a friend at Taffies Cafe at 12:30 p.m., but it didn't matter. A sign on the door said only "Closed for business."

The restaurant on Mahomet’s Main Street had opened in December 2015 in its current location.

Its phone number was disconnected, and the owners did not return a cal Saturday.

In a 2015 News-Gazette story, co-owner Nate Van Matre and his father, Jeremy Van Matre, said the cafe at 608 E. Main St. should be ready to open “hopefully no later than two weeks from now,” across from Sangamon Elementary School.

He said it will be similar to the old Taffies, which was at Country Fair Shopping Center in Champaign, but with improvements. One change will be a variety of espressos and lattes and another will be some new sandwiches on the menu.