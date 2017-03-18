Philo man gets probation for calling in threat to water company

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Monty Eveland, 56, of rural Philo, sentenced Thursday, March 16, 2017, to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to threatening a public official.

URBANA — A rural Philo man who admitted he threatened a water company employee has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.

Monty Eveland, 56, who listed an address on County Road 900 N, pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening a public official.

He admitted to Judge Tom Difanis that on Feb. 15, he placed a call to the Aqua Illinois Water Company and threatened a person who was working there.

In return for his guilty plea, a more serious charge of falsely making a terrorist threat — in which he's accused of threatening to blow up the company's water tower in Philo by crashing a helicopter into it — was dismissed.

A Champaign County sheriff's deputy's report said Eveland was upset with the company because his water was shut off for not paying his bill.

As part of a negotiated plea agreement, Eveland was ordered to get mental-health and substance-abuse evaluations and spend 29 days in jail with credit for time already served.

Court records show he had prior convictions for driving under the influence, aggravated driving under the influence and resisting a peace officer.