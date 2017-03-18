Rosemary Laughlin/review: CUTC play makes for 'Earnest' laughs

By ROSEMARY LAUGHLIN

The basic ingredients of Oscar Wilde's "The Importance of Being Earnest" are well-known: upper-class British Victorian setting, fabricated identities, switched names, witty social satire.

The Champaign-Urbana Theatre Company now chooses once again to turn this molehill into a mountain. If you are in the mood to be delighted by a confection of sophisticated silliness, you will want to attend. I can guarantee you will be transported from winter weather and political tensions.

You will laugh. Even the single word "Bunbury" will give a smile to those who know the play.

The plot turns on the ridiculous whim of two girls to be married only to an eligible young man whose name is Ernest. No other name will do. "Earnest" as spelled in the title makes that an emphatic pun.

Aaron Bryant and Monty Joyce engagingly play the languid, pleasure-seeking bachelors who are brought to full alertness by Susan Curtis as Lady Bracknell. She seems to have swallowed a dose of Queen Victoria, imperious posture included, as she declaims her pronouncements and gives orders. At an audition, even her single utterance "Handbag?" would win her the role of the British monarch.

Lady Bracknell's other comments are fast and dogmatic, reflecting Wilde's satiric fun. "Never speak disrespectfully of Society," she says. "Only people who can't get into it do that." After finally approving of Algernon's marriage to Cecily, she pontificates, "I am not in favor of long engagements. They give people the opportunity of finding out each other's character before marriage, which I think is never advisable."

Mindy Smith makes a spunky Gwendolen, determined to have her way against her formidable mother, Lady Bracknell. She regrets her difficulty: "Few parents nowadays pay any attention to what their children say to them. The old-fashioned respect for the young is fast dying out. Whatever influence I had over Mama, I lost at the age of 3."

As 18-year-old Cecily, Tina Radi blooms with stage presence. She draws all eyes. She is inexorably pert, saucy, flirtatious and pouty as she reels in Algernon with ridiculously charming assertions. He hardly knows how to respond to the protestation, "I hope you have not been leading a double life, pretending to be wicked and being really good all the time." She later one-ups him with, "Oh! I don't think I would care to catch a sensible man. I shouldn't know what to talk to him about."

Ed Pierce has a minor role as Rev. Canon Chasuble, who obligingly agrees to "christen" the bachelors each with the name of Ernest. Pierce is a standout as a pompously deferential clergyman, using not only his precise diction but expressive hand gestures.

Tony Curtis as the butler and Mary Rose Cottingham as Miss Prism the governess are the remaining minor characters. Wilde must have chortled as he gave Miss Prism the line about her novel, "The good ended happily and the bad unhappily. That is what fiction means."

Wilde's comedy has worn well since 1895 because of the witty mockery conveyed in dialogue that zips along with quips and repartee.

Real values are inverted. Director Jessica Debolt has chosen to have some presented as asides spoken by the actors turning directly to the audience. Seating on all sides of a square set in Parkland's Second Stage Theater makes that particularly engaging.

Set and properties designers Bernie Wolf and Cindy Havice create the necessary ambience.

The late Victorian era is enhanced by period costumes designed by Susan Curtis and her crew of Harriet Hinderer, Gretchen Krieger, Brianna Malotke and Karen Smith.

I'd like go on quoting memorable lines that have become proverbs: "The essence of romance is uncertainty" or "Truth is rarely pure and never simple." Go, and you will hear many more.

I'll end, however, with Wilde's choice for subtitle: "A Trivial Comedy for Serious People."

Rosemary Laughlin is a retired English teacher from University High School.

If you go

What: "The Importance of Being Earnest."

When: 2 and 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Parkland College's Second Stage Theater, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Tickets: $12.50.

More information: cutc.org or call 217-352-4085. Tickets available the day of the show at the Parkland box office.

Running time: Two hours, including intermission.