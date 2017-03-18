Underwood next Illini basketball coach

CHAMPAIGN — The search for the next Illinois men’s basketball coach is over. Illinois hired Oklahoma State's Brad Underwood on Saturday afternoon a week after firing John Groce. A source close to the program said Underwood will be retaining assistant coach Jamall Walker, who is currently leading the Illini in the NIT as interim coach.

"In searching for a new coach, we were looking for a proven winner who would build upon our proud tradition while developing an unmistakable identity for Illinois basketball," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a release. "Brad's teams play a fast, aggressive style and show unyielding toughness. They have a tremendous energy that I believe will ignite the Orange Krush and our fans to once again make State Farm Center one of the most intimidating venues in all of college basketball.

"Off the court, Brad builds strong, personal relationships with his student-athletes. His winning combination of strong Midwest values and tenacious work ethic are a perfect fit for our community and the Illini Nation."

Underwood was one of the hotter coaching names last season having led Stephen F. Austin to a 28-6 record and third straight NCAA tournament appearance in 2015-16.

He just didn’t stay on the coaching carousel long. Barely more than 24 hours after the 14th-seeded Lumberjacks lost in the second round to Notre Dame, Underwood was named Oklahoma State’s new coach with the Cowboys having parted ways with Travis Ford after eight seasons.

Underwood’s stay in Stillwater, Okla., ended up being short, too. After a 20-13 season and first round loss to Michigan in the NCAA tournament, Underwood is moving on to Illinois.

On the plane and headed to #ILLINI country! ETA 5:00pm. Come meet your new coach, #ILLINI! The future is bright! pic.twitter.com/EVlFTTkKph — Josh Whitman (@IlliniAD) March 18, 2017

"Coaching basketball at the University of Illinois is a once-in-lifetime opportunity," Underwood said. "The players, fans and administration at Oklahoma State have been absolutely incredible, and I want to thank them for the support they've given me and my family over the last year. However, during my time at Western Illinois, I always saw the Illinois coaching job as one of the truly best in the nation."

Contract details have yet to be released, but Underwood likely received a significant pay raise. His five-year contract at Oklahoma State was set to pay him $6.3 million for the duration — $1 million for this past season with raises to $1.6 million by 2020-21. Illinois was rumored to be willing to pay anywhere from $2.5 million to $4.5 million per season.

Underwood compiled an 89-14 record in three seasons at Stephen F. Austin and lost just one game in Southland Conference action in his first head coaching job. Underwood got the Stephen F. Austin job after 18 seasons as an assistant and seven as a junior college head coach.

Underwood played at Hardin-Simmons for two seasons and Kansas State for his final two before graduating in 1986. He was the Dodge City Community College coach from 1988 through 1992 before spending the next 11 seasons on Jim Kerwin’s coaching staff at Western Illinois.

Underwood then returned to his alma mater, coaching for one season at Kansas State under Bob Huggins and five more under Martin. He followed Martin to South Carolina for the 2012-13 season before taking the job at Stephen F. Austin.