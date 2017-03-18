Vehicle rolls over on I-57
Officers are on scene at 4 p.m. Saturday at Interstate 57 southbound, just south of Interstate 74, where a commercial vehicle rolled over.
State police said to expect delays when traveling near the interchanges of Interstate 57 southbound and Interstate 74.
One lane of traffic is open on Interstate 57 southbound, and traffic is backed up.
The commercial vehicle is being pulled out of the roadway into the center median.
State police urge motorists to seek alternate routes of travel.
