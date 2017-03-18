Weekend Planner: A bit of kiddin' around

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Prairie Fruits Farm co-owners Leslie Cooperband, left, and Wes Jarrell enjoy just a small handful of their 2-week-old kids Friday at their farm in rural Champaign. Visitors to today's 'Babies and Breakfast' may see even more being born, which could bring the total of new goats to over 160. The event happens from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through April 29.

To Prairie Fruits Farm, spring on the farm means "Babies and Breakfast," an open house that serves up local foods and visits with the adorable baby goats. The first one takes place from 9 a.m. to noon today, and visitors will be invited to see the more than 100 baby Nubian and LaMancha goats born this spring, a record for the homestead creamery that opened in 2005 at 4410 N. Lincoln Ave, C. Here's more, courtesy staff writer Melissa Merli:

1. The event will take place over the next seven Saturdays. As usual, the farm will offer its rich, goat-milk hot chocolate as well as Columbia Street Roastery coffee, along with handmade savory and sweet pastries and other locally sourced breakfast treats. Today, that will be two different kinds of doughnuts and a scone — all made with local flour; a mini breakfast burrito; goat-milk yogurt parfait with house-made granola from local grains; and hardboiled eggs from Bane Family Meats near Sidney. People also can have the Italian drink affogato — gelato dropped into coffee.

2. No reservations are required. The food and beverages are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Besides the breakfast foods, the farm will sell its cheeses, goat-milk yogurt and gelato today as well as local meats, sausages and eggs. Fans of the breakfasts, which started in 2009, are aware that they draw lots of folks, from 200 to 350.

"It has been popular," said Prairie Fruits Farm co-owner Leslie Cooperband. "We've adjusted to the popularity by making things that are easy for people to grab and go. We've really improved the wait time for people to get their food."

3. Why is the Saturday-morning breakfast so popular?

"I think it's spring," Cooperband said. "People have been cooped up all winter. Even though this winter hasn't been that cold, people are anxious to get outside and on a farm and especially to see the little goats. They're pretty irresistible."

She wants people heading their way today to know there is a detour on Lincoln Avenue. She advises Champaign residents to take Olympian Drive east to their farm, and Urbana folks to take Cunningham Avenue north to Ford Harris Road, and then turn west. There will be signs along the way.