Altgeld's noon chimes will go silent

CHAMPAIGN — On Sept. 26, 2012, the Altgeld chimes fell silent to raise awareness for the deaf community.

Other than that one instance, no one can remember the last time the chimes weren't played on the University of Illinois campus. That changes Monday, when safety and accessibility repairs on the tower begin, the first repairs to the chimes in recent memory, UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.

"I don't know that it has been updated," she said.

Volunteers have played the chimes weekdays during the noon hour since they were installed in 1920. During the repairs, they'll continue to play automatically every quarter hour.

Mathematics department chair Matt Ando, who works in the same building as the chimes, said he'll miss hearing them.

"It's a very nice thing to have the chimes going off. It reminds you of where you are and gives you a sense of place," he said. "You'll hear show tunes, famous songs. They like to play the theme from Harry Potter."

Asked whether they're ever too loud, Ando said he's never found them distracting. "It's much less loud than the bell that tells us that classes are changing," he said.

The university doesn't know how long repairs will last or how much they'll cost, Kaler said. The repairs will be paid for with campus funds and will improve the tower's stairs and low headroom, among other updates. It's part of a larger project to update Altgeld Hall and Illini Hall, which house the mathematics and statistics departments.

The bell tower updates are indicative of the work needed on the entire building, Ando said.

"The condition of the chimes is a little bit of a canary in a coal mine," Ando said. "That particular area is in particularly bad shape, but the whole building hasn't been renovated since the 1950s, and it's showing wear and tear everywhere."