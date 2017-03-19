Area history, March 19, 2017

Today is Sunday, March 19, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, upholding the right of Congress to legislate along any lines to meet a public emergency, the Supreme Court upheld the Adamson eight-hour law for railroad employees. In its decision, however, the court made the most radical advance in its history when it ruled that employees of public-service organizations do not have the right to strike in concert.

In 1967, "strategy councils" were planned in Champaign-Urbana after the University of Illinois was ordered for the third time to dismiss coaches Pete Elliott, Harry Combes and Howard Braun for participating in illegal-aid infractions. The UI was given until the next week to drop the coaches or go on indefinite suspension from conference athletics.

In 2002, Union Planters Bank officials announced a $10 million initiative to invest in central Illinois communities, including Champaign-Urbana. The announcement followed accusations by the Central Illinois Organization Project about the practice of discriminatory lending by Union Planters against minorities and low-income neighborhoods in the community.