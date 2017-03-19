Info on January burglary sought

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are seeking the public's help in solving a burglary to a vehicle and an instance of credit card fraud two months ago.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 2900 block of Crossing Court sometime between 9 and 10:40 a.m. Jan. 2 to respond to a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle.

The vehicle had a broken window and was missing a purse as well as contents valued at more than $1,000.

Credit cards from that purse was subsequently used at the Home Depot and Walgreens for merchandise valued at more than $2,000.

The burglar was described as a white female between 30 and 50 years old. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has short blond hair. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket and dark colored pants.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Detective Amy Petrilli at 217-351-4545, reference C17-00044.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smartphones called P3 Tips.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.