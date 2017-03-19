Man charged for allegedly firing BB gun inside eatery

Photo by: provided Armon Owens

URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly fired a BB gun at another person while inside a restaurant is being held at the Champaign County Jail.

Armon Dechun Owens, 18, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Romine Street, is being charged with criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.

He is due back in court today.

According to an Urbana police report, Owens allegedly displayed and fired a BB gun at an 18-year-old Urbana man at 12:40 a.m. Saturday at the Pancheros Mexican Grill, 102 E. University Ave., Urbana.

The shot reportedly caused damage to the restaurant, but there was no information available on whether the victim was injured.