Top of the Morning, March 19, 2017

Photo by: Provided Jill Knappenberger, left, and DAR's Julie Woller at last weekend's brunch in Champaign.

How does Jill Knappenberger want to be remembered?

"Generous ... sharing ... caring ... loving ... dependable," she told me. "Mostly, that I was a survivor."

One of the area's most decorated women, the 98-year-old World War II veteran was honored again as an "Outstanding Woman in American History" by the Alliance Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution at last weekend's brunch in Champaign.

We last checked in with Knappenberger when, at 93, she boarded an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. While she doesn't golf or paint or serve on local boards (Spurlock, Krannert) anymore — no more Honor Flights, either — the UI grad does keep busy. See for yourself on Tuesday night at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal, where she still helps decorate thousands of eggs ahead of the Champaign church's annual Easter celebration. Or stop by Champaign Country Club on Fridays, when she plays mahjong with friends.

"Believe it or not, I'm slowing down," she said. "I've been there, done that."

Knappenberger said she was "overwhelmed and surprised" by her latest honor, part of DAR's ode to Women's History Week. Those in attendance probably would say they were overwhelmed by her presence.

"I've been blessed," she said. "I've loved doing everything I've been able to do."