Monday, March 20, 2017 83 Today's Paper

I-57 northbound in Champaign down to one lane
Mon, 03/20/2017 - 11:03am | The News-Gazette

One lane of northbound Interstate 57 near milepost 237 in Champaign is closed as tow trucks tend to a semi-trailer truck in the median.

 

