UI alumna will try to prove she's got 'The Voice'

Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC UI alumna Micah Clare Tryba is a contestant on Season 12 of NBC's 'The Voice.'

University of Illinois alumna Micah Tryba is not every woman at all — she's in a good position to advance on "The Voice."

She sang "I'm Every Woman" — a la Whitney Houston, not Chaka Khan's original version — to win a place on Blake Shelton's team for upcoming episodes of the NBC reality show.

Tryba, 24, has put her veterinary studies at the UI on hold in hopes of making the big time, something she's always dreamed of.

She had a change of heart for a while after her golden retriever, Lucy, died and she decided that saving animals was her new priority.

Toward that end, she earned a degree in animal science here in 2015 and entered veterinary school.

"They were nice enough to hold a place for me while I try this out," she said.

She said she won't be on "The Voice" this week as teams are pared down in blind auditions, but next Monday or Tuesday could show up as part of Team Shelton.

They'll give her a few days' notice.

Friends from her singing days with No Comment on the Urbana campus are totally behind her.

No Comment President Mark Schaer said he could see her growing as an artist.

"Micah was always incredibly passionate about No Comment and about music," he said.

"She was always working hard while she was in the group to put out the best product, and no doubt has an amazing solo voice. It doesn't surprise me in the least that she made it on 'The Voice.'"

She started singing in church "as a very young kid," then did community musical theater and high school plays at Wheaton West.

"My mom and grandma sing, too," she said.

Why "I'm Every Woman"?

"Whitney was played very heavily in the house when I was growing up," Tryba said.

"She's always been my Number 1. I feel like (she had) a voice like that comes around once every generation. She made everything sound effortless, but she was rising into the stratosphere."

And evidently, Tryba does a good version of the song.

"The judge reactions were pretty amazing," she said. "They had some really great pointers."