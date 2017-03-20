UPDATE: I-57 northbound in Champaign clear

Monday, March 20, 2017 83
Today's Paper
Monday, March 20, 2017 Today's Schedule Listen Now!
Login to comment or to shop for deal of the day or books.
Login to your member account to read premium articles.
3:45 p.m. update
All lanes are open on I-57 northbound near I-74 in Champaign.
***
One lane of northbound Interstate 57 near milepost 237 in Champaign is closed as tow trucks tend to a semi-trailer truck in the median.
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.
Login or register to post comments
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.