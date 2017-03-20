Updated: severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern counties

New 11:59 a.m. Monday:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Lincoln IL

1154 AM CDT MON MAR 20 2017

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Vermilion County in east central Illinois...

* Until 1245 PM CDT

* At 1153 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Milford to Claytonville to near Cissna Park to near

Rankin, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Hoopeston, Rossville, Rankin and Alvin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Ford and Iroquois counties. More from the National Weather Service:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il

1127 AM CDT MON MAR 20 2017

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois...

Central Ford County in east central Illinois...

Iroquois County in east central Illinois...

Western Benton County in northwestern Indiana...

Southwestern Newton County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 1215 PM CDT/115 PM EDT/

* At 1126 AM CDT/1226 PM EDT/, severe thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Cullom to near Forrest, moving

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Watseka, Kentland, Piper City, Stockland, Dunnington, Claytonville,

Talbot, Freeland Park, Raub, Gilman, Onarga, Milford, Forrest,

Chatsworth, Sheldon, Cissna Park, Buckley, Cullom, Crescent City

and Danforth.

Including the following interstate...

I-57 between mile markers 265 and 290.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this line of storms. Localized

flooding is possible.

