Updated: severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern counties
New 11:59 a.m. Monday:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
ILC183-201745-
/O.NEW.KILX.SV.W.0035.170320T1654Z-170320T1745Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Lincoln IL
1154 AM CDT MON MAR 20 2017
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Vermilion County in east central Illinois...
* Until 1245 PM CDT
* At 1153 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Milford to Claytonville to near Cissna Park to near
Rankin, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include...
Hoopeston, Rossville, Rankin and Alvin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
LAT...LON 4043 8794 4049 8793 4049 8753 4027 8753
TIME...MOT...LOC 1653Z 284DEG 28KT 4062 8768 4055 8776 4056 8780 4054
8781 4051 8791
HAIL...1.00IN
WIND...<50MPH
$$
HJS
**
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Ford and Iroquois counties. More from the National Weather Service:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
ILC053-075-105-INC007-111-201715-
/O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0033.170320T1627Z-170320T1715Z/
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il
1127 AM CDT MON MAR 20 2017
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Livingston County in central Illinois...
Central Ford County in east central Illinois...
Iroquois County in east central Illinois...
Western Benton County in northwestern Indiana...
Southwestern Newton County in northwestern Indiana...
* Until 1215 PM CDT/115 PM EDT/
* At 1126 AM CDT/1226 PM EDT/, severe thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Cullom to near Forrest, moving
east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include...
Watseka, Kentland, Piper City, Stockland, Dunnington, Claytonville,
Talbot, Freeland Park, Raub, Gilman, Onarga, Milford, Forrest,
Chatsworth, Sheldon, Cissna Park, Buckley, Cullom, Crescent City
and Danforth.
Including the following interstate...
I-57 between mile markers 265 and 290.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this line of storms. Localized
flooding is possible.
&&
LAT...LON 4048 8753 4049 8753 4049 8778 4050 8810
4081 8859 4090 8825 4078 8740 4048 8740
TIME...MOT...LOC 1626Z 290DEG 28KT 4086 8821 4081 8843
HAIL...1.00IN
WIND...<50MPH
$$
DONOFRIO
