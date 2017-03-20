Urbana police chief resigns

Photo by: Natalie Wickman/The News-Gazette Urbana Police Chief Pat Connolly makes his resignation announcement on Monday night.

URBANA — Patrick Connolly announced at Monday night’s city council meeting that he’s resigning as Urbana police chief, effective April 14.

Connolly cited family reasons and the upcoming change in city leadership as reasons for his decision. He has been chief since 2010 and with the city for 29-plus years.

In a letter he provided to council members Monday, he said he met with outgoing Mayor Laurel Prussing last week “to discuss with her the fact that I was weighing the possibility of resigning my position prior to the end of my term. I expressed to her that regardless of the outcome of the upcoming election, I felt the new administration should have the flexibility to build the department in their vision.”

Urbana voters will choose between Democratic alderwoman Diane Marlin and Republican Rex Bradfield as their next mayor on April 4.

Connolly also expressed a desire to spend more time with his family, saying: “In short, I don’t want to continue to watch my grandkids grow up through long-distance Skyping or emails.”