99 ballots cast on first day of early voting for April election

CHAMPAIGN — Ninety-nine voters cast ballots at the Brookens Administrative Center on Monday, day 1 of what Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten says is shaping up to be one "weird" election.

With the consolidated election two weeks from today — and the Democratic primary wrapping up just three weeks ago — residents of Urbana could wind up voting for mayor twice in under a month.

Adding to the unique circumstances: Early voting opened on the first day of spring break for area school districts and the University of Illinois, putting Monday's count in line with Hulten's expectations.

"This is a weird election," he said. "We're starting early voting very late because of the February Democratic primary. It's what we'd expect to see, given the circumstances."

Historically, consolidated elections like the one on April 4 result in between 20,000 to 25,000 votes being cast countywide, Hulten said, with about 10 to 15 percent of those coming by mail or early voting. In April 2015, the last county consolidated election, turnout was just over 20,000.

Hulten said his office has about 1,100 vote-by-mail applications in hand, which is "where we should be with normal pre-election votes."

Brookens was the only polling location open Monday for those early birds, and it will be the only site open every weekday — from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — until March 31.

On that Friday, eight other locations will open for voting, each with weekend and evening hours available.