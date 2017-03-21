Champaign man to plead guilty in fatal DUI crash

Other Related Content UPDATED: More serious DUI charges added in fatal car-motorcycle crash in Champaign

A Champaign man charged in a fatal DUI crash plans to plead guilty.



Court records show 32 year-old Chad Berry is currently getting in-patient treatment but will be in court on May 1 or a plea hearing. Berry is charged with aggravated DUI, but it's not known what charge he will plead guilty to.



This stems from the events of July 11, 2016, at the intersection of White and State in Champaign. Police said Berry's car collided with a motorcycle driven by 61-year-old Stephen Saad of Champaign. Saad died the next day at the hospital.