Danville aldermen to weigh in on proposed fire cuts

DANVILLE — Danville aldermen may find out tonight just how much support there is, or isn't, for cutting 16 firefighters.

Mayor Scott Eisenhauer said Monday that there would be a straw poll of aldermen at tonight's city council meeting to measure support for the plan to lay off 16 firefighters — a move city administration has proposed as a cost-saving measure.

A straw poll would be an informal opinion survey of the 14 aldermen and would not be an official vote on the proposed cuts.

In addition to the poll, aldermen will hold official votes focused on fees:

— Raising the existing public-safety fee, charged to both residential and commercial properties, from $4 per month for most residences to $8.

— Creating a new monthly storm-water utility fee charged to all properties in the city. It would start at $3.50 per month for 500-10,000 square feet of impervious area (most residences) and max out at $1,000 a month for more than 500,000 square feet.

On Monday, Eisenhauer said the straw poll could determine whether firefighter layoffs are included in the city's spending plan, which aldermen will vote on next month. He indicated that if the informal survey suggests there is no support for the cuts, they won't be included in the proposed budget.

Earlier this month, Eisenhauer proposed reducing fire department personnel from 42 to 26 after the city lost an arbitration decision on the firefighters' contract regarding minimum manning and salaries.

The current language stipulates that there must be 13 firefighters on duty each shift. The city wanted to lower that number to 10, allowing it to reduce the overall number of firefighters gradually through attrition.

City administrators have argued that that would produce long-term savings by reducing pension costs while still providing adequate fire protection across Danville.

The firefighters union disagreed, arguing that it would compromise the safety of firefighters, residents and their property, and predicting that overtime costs would increase.

Eisenhauer said the arbitrator's decision adds another $1.3 million to the city's proposed expenses for next fiscal year, which begins May 1.

Sharon Pickering and a few fellow city council members have argued against the cuts.

"This is going to cost us more to lay off 16 people than it is to keep them," said Pickering, who asked at a council budget meeting Saturday for aldermen to take a separate vote on firefighter cuts rather than it being part of the budget plan.

Pickering said she did not request a straw poll on the cuts, but instead a separate, official vote at an upcoming council meeting.

"I feel like we should vote on this separately," she said Monday. "Because just like closing the fire station, we voted on it separately. It's something that affects our safety."