Like Lovie's deal, UI will pay top dollar for Underwood

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette New men's basketball coach Brad Underwood and his family are introduced at halftime of the Illini's NIT game against Boise State on Monday at State Farm Center in Champaign. Other Related Content Whirlwind courtship with Underwood done in short order

LIVE! Brad Underwood

CHAMPAIGN — New Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood will get $19.2 million in pay and retention bonuses if he stays for the duration of his six-year contract — plus the $3 million he owes to Oklahoma State.

But Underwood will owe Illinois a penalty of up to $8.5 million if he leaves before April 30, 2023, according to details released by the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.

And if Illinois fires Underwood without cause before then, the school will be on the hook for his full salary through year five of the agreement.

The contract, which runs through April 30, 2023, must still be approved by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

The buyout terms are similar to those included in Lovie Smith's contract last year.

If Underwood is fired without cause before his first year is up, he'd receive the remainder of his $2.75 million salary for that year plus $15.25 million — the total of his pay in years two through six of the contract, according to the UI.

Similarly, he would receive $12.4 million if he's fired in year 2, plus his prorated salary for that year; $9.45 million in year 3; and $6.4 million in year 4.

The penalty drops in year 5, however, to $1.625 million, which is half of his final year's salary. UI officials said contracts are ordinarily renegotiated by then, or the coach has moved on.

The contract includes a mitigation clause, so that if Underwood gets a new job the UI would owe him only the difference between his buyout and his new salary.

If Underwood leaves before April 30, 2018, he will owe the UI $8.5 million in damages. In succeeding years, that number drops to $7.4 million, $6.3 million, $3 million, $2 million and $1 million. And the buyout in years 3 through 6 would be reduced if athletic director Josh Whitman is no longer employed at Illinois, according to the UI.

Smith's six-year, $21 million contract promised him $2 million to $19 million, plus his prorated salary for that year, if he were fired before the end of the agreement. "Cause" was defined in a variety of ways, including "serious violations" of NCAA rules, "material fraud or dishonesty" and "soliciting, placing or accepting a bet on any intercollegiate or professional athletic contest."

Deal points

Among the terms of Brad Underwood's contract:

Salary: Starts at $2.75 million and rises to $2.85 million in year 2, then $2.95 million, $3.05 million, $3.15 million and $3.25 million.

Bonuses: He'll get $600,000 if he remains coach through May 1, 2020, and $600,000 more if he stays through May 1, 2022.

Buyout: Illinois picks up the $3 million he owes Oklahoma State for leaving that school after one year.